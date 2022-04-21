ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Covington man sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempted manslaughter

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08DyA8_0fGTEu9j00

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— On April 21, District Attorney Warren Montgomery reported the sentencing of Wade Ostarly from Covington.

Wade Ostarly was sentenced to 40 years in prison with the first 20 years without benefit of parole for attempted manslaughter and other charges according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

In December, a 12-person jury convicted him of attempted manslaughter, domestic abuse aggravated assault, illegal discharge of a weapon during a crime of violence, and illegal possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of domestic abuse.

Man sentenced in 2019 deadly attack of girlfriend’s family with hammer

Reports show that on August 26, 2019, the victim and her two children were sleeping in their home when Ostarly allegedly kicked in the front door and made his way into the residence.

The victim dialed 9-1-1, but Ostarly took the phone from her and put it in his pocket.

According to court documents, the children were able to escape and ran through a field and a creek to their grandparent’s home.

The victim pleaded for her life as Ostarly repeatedly threatened he was going to kill her. Documents show that Ostarly dragged the victim outside by her hair and pinned her down and held a gun to her face. He shot at the victim’s head but missed.

Slidell couple arrested in connection to Billy Nungesser burglary and arson

The victim was able to escape into the home but Ostarly followed her with a shovel. The victim wrestled Ostalry over the shovel which caused a laceration to her head.

The 9-1-1 operator was reportedly on the other line and heard everything according to court documents.

Judge Burris ordered several of the counts to run consecutively to one another, thereby adding an additional 20 years to an otherwise 20-year sentence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 3

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Covington, LA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Nungesser
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Arson#Prison#Domestic Violence#Grandparent#District
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana grandmother, mother booked for murder after forcing 4-year-old to drink alcohol, police say

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a grandmother and mother after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the 12000 block of Wallis Street on Thursday morning. BRPD arrested 28-year-old Kadjah Record and 53-year-old Roxanne Record for the death of 4-year-old China Record. During the investigation, officials learned that the grandmother forced […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pitchfork

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty of Manslaughter

Note: This article contains descriptions of violence. Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree by a New York Supreme Court jury. In 2017, he was arrested and indicted after stabbing an unhoused man to death in New York. The victim, 55-year-old John Jolly, was a stranger. Glover is expected to be sentenced on May 4.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGNO

WGNO

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy