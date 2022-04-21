Fun in the sun: 6 things to do in the Portland area this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The sun will be shining in Portland this weekend, and there are plenty of events and activities to get you out and about.

KOIN 6 News put together a list of six events for Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23.

Portland Night Market

Event: The market showcases businesses throughout Portland by showcasing food, culture, music, drinks and retail, according to the event’s Facebook page .

Date: Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23

Location: 100 S.E. Alder St., Portland

Cost: Free but people can buy a fast past to skip the line for $10

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake

Event: The Portland Timbers will face off against Real Salt Lake.

“The Timbers won all four matches against Real Salt Lake in 2021, including in the Western Conference Final, by a combined 14-4,” according to the Timbers’ website .

Date and time: 7 p.m., Saturday, April 23

Location: Providence Park, 1844 SW Morrison St., Portland

Cost: Vary depending on tickets chosen

5K Fun Run & Earth Day Brewfest (Stickmen), OR Brewery Running Series

Event: If you like running and drinking beer, then this event is for you. People can run, walk or jog.

“Complete the course and celebrate with us and a free, local craft brew at the finish line,” the event’s Facebook page says.

Along with a craft brew free of charge, participants will receive a collector’s pint glass or seasonal swag item from the Brewery Running Series along with a chance to win a variety of prizes. People must bring a valid ID or driver’s license.

“You do not need to be 21 to enjoy the event, but you must be 21 to enjoy the beer,” organizers added.

Date and time: Saturday, April 23

Location: Stickmen Brewing Company, 19475 Southwest 118th Ave., Tualatin

Cost: $35

The Yoga Expo Portland 2022

Event: “There are classes for everyone at The Yoga Expo,” the event said on its website. “This one-day event brings together the local yoga community and offers a wide array of 50-minute classes for beginners, advanced yogis, kids, and anyone in between.”

Organizers say the event will feature yoga apparel, accessories, vegan food and beverages.

Date and time: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, April 23

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Portland

Cost: $35

Celebrating Earth Day with family-friendly educational activities

Event: According to organizers, children and their families can participate in a variety of eco-friendly activities, including an interactive recycling game along with planting seedlings that children can take home to watch grow.

“Guests will also enjoy a fun selfie opportunity in front of the center’s giant letters that spell E-A-R-T-H, located in center court,” the event’s description states.

Date and time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23

Location: Vancouver Mall, 8700 N.E. Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver

Cost: N/A

Plant Hanger Workshop

Event: The in-person workshop is for beginners who want to learn how to make a Macramé plant hanger.

“Everyone will have the opportunity to learn the basic knots, and then they can design their own plant hanger,” organizers explained on the event’s Facebook page . “We will not be working from a pattern. It will be a freestyle class.”

Date and time: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Location: 3808 N. Williams Ave., Suite 120, Portland

Cost: $75, organizers say supplies to make hangers are included in free

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.