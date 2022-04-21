ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Beach planting takes place ahead of bird nesting season

By Bill Snyder
WLOX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a beach project that’s literally gone to the birds. On Thursday, Audubon Delta staff members teamed with STEM students from Gulfport High School. They planted Sea Oats, Gulf Blue Stem and Bitter Panicgrass. It’s all in anticipation of flocks of birds called...

WLOX

A special planting on our Mississippi beaches

A new minimally invasive treatment may be able to help patients who suffer with severe emphysema. Not too shabby for the next few days. Muggier, breezy, & warm. But most importantly hardly any rain. Pretty nice for many outdoor activities, including heading out to the Crawfish Music Festival! Click and watch the forecast video for details.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
