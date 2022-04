The Baltimore Orioles took the first in a three-game series against the Angels Friday night on the back of a three RBI performance from catcher Robinson Chirinos.The O's struck almost immediately, putting up two runs in the top of the second on a Chirinos single, which drove in Anthony Santander and Luis Urias. Halos starter Reid Detmers (0-1, 6.57 ERA) recovered from the 24 pitch second inning nicely, cruising through three shutout innings before getting the hook in the top of the sixth inning. It was then that the Orioles blew it open against reliever Archie Bradley, who allowed the first four...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO