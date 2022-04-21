ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of Canada's Macklem says that supply disruptions are not easing

TORONTO, April 21 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday supply pressures are showing no signs of easing and the central bank will be watching the impact of higher interest rates on inflation to gauge how much it needs to tighten policy.

Disruptions to supply chains have raised price pressures globally, with data on Wednesday showing that Canada’s inflation rate accelerated to a 31-year high of 6.7% in March.

“I do think this (the inflation report) suggests at the margin that these supply disruptions, there is really no sign that they are easing,” Macklem told reporters. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)

