Celebrities

Prince Harry and Charles haven’t spoken since ‘awkward’ secret meeting with dad ‘at a loss’, insider claims

By Claudia Aoraha
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
PRINCE Harry and Charles haven't spoken since their "awkward" meeting at Windsor Castle last week, an insider has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex and his father allegedly spoke for just 15 minutes after he and Meghan Markle flew to the UK before going to the Invictus Games.

Charles and Harry haven't spoken since the secret meeting last week, it's been claimed Credit: PA:Press Association

The encounter between Harry and Charles was allegedly "cordial but slightly awkward," according to insiders.

And the pair have not spoken to one another since the secret meeting on Thursday.

Senior sources also believe the hush-hush visit — revealed by The Sun — was a bid by them to pave the way for “places front and centre” at the Jubilee events in June.

And Prince Charles has since been "at a loss" after hearing his son's comments to US journalist Hoda Kotb this week.

A source told the Mirror: “Harry loved seeing his grandmother again and he is acutely aware of her advancing years.

“He is desperate for Lili to meet her great-grandmother and for Archie to see her again now he is likely to enjoy and remember the event.”

It comes after Harry sensationally snubbed the Queen AGAIN as he revealed he doesn't know if he'll make her Jubilee in a bombshell new interview.

The Duke of Sussex gushed about his "special relationship" with his grandmother but refused to say whether he will return to the UK to celebrate her 70 years on the throne.

When asked whether he will return to the UK to mark the Platinum Jubilee, Harry told NBC: "I don't know if I'll come. There are lots of issues with security and everything else.

"That's what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to do everything to make sure my kids can meet her."

But according to insiders close to Sussexes’ camp, Harry is “in favour” of returning to the UK to take part in the special celebrations.

One source told the Mirror: “Harry is certainly in favour of going, so naturally plans are being put in place for him to make the trip should he want to confirm.

“There is the issue of security and the ongoing court case which needs to be sorted out.

“Previously it was a red line for Harry but there might be a resolution in the offering.

“Everything will hinge on that, but Harry loves seeing his grandmother and wants to spend time with her and his family.”

There may also be a resolution made between the Duke and the Met Police - amid the issue of security.

FROSTY RECEPTION

Harry may be offered protection funded by the taxpayer if he was to attend public family events, the Mirror understands.

This comes after he jetted to Windsor with Meghan Markle to see the Queen last week.

And there are fears within the Royal Family that Netflix could apply pressure to film the Sussexes at the Queen’s celebration — although royal insiders point out the couple have always promised to “uphold the values of Her Majesty” in their new role.

A source said: “Charles wants the Platinum Jubilee to focus only on the Queen.

“Many are disappointed that Andrew overshadowed Prince Philip's thanksgiving service and don't want the Meghan and Harry circus to hijack the Jubilee.

“This is the Queen’s show and should be about her and her 70 years of service rather than Meghan’s fashion, the kids and Harry.

“They don’t want it to become the Harry and Meghan show. Charles and all the family are agreed on that.”

Harry and Meghan have yet to confirm that they will attend the Queen’s four-day bash, which includes family at Trooping the Colour and a line-up of royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Queen is also expected at a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral and to be joined by Prince Andrew for a day at the races at the Epsom Derby.

There will also be a special concert at Buckingham Palace.

According to insiders close to Sussexes’ camp, Harry is 'in favour' of returning to the UK to take part in the special celebrations Credit: AP:Associated Press

Comments / 4

gravelord nito
2d ago

Harry acts like he is so special that he and Meghan are celebrates ... when all he is is 6th in line for the throne... they make themselves targets of the media

Reply
5
skitter
1d ago

they only now want to be part of the celebration for publicity. then spread more lies. I wouldn't even get near them.

Reply
3
Happy cat
1d ago

How the heck do you have a heart to heart conversation with a child that runs to the highest bidder to blab about everything said?😡

Reply
2
