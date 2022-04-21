ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Suspect David Bonola gave ‘matter-of-fact’ confession to killing Orsolya Gaal — then ate a bagel

By Tina Moore, Gabrielle Fonrouge
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIdDH_0fGTDTU100

The man who allegedly slaughtered Queens mom Orsolya Gaal gave a “matter-of-fact” confession to cops – then gave a second one on video for prosecutors, police sources told The Post Thursday.

David Bonola, who was charged with murder in connection with Gaal’s death, readily spoke to detectives at the 112th Precinct after he was taken into custody Wednesday evening, the sources said.

“[The confession was] matter of fact, very thorough, he answered every question they had,” a police source said, adding that the curly-haired suspect didn’t request a lawyer.

Once Bonola was done allegedly spilling his guts to cops, he lapped up a bagel with cream cheese as his statements were being processed, the sources said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGpN9_0fGTDTU100

Bonola, 44, told officers about his two-year, on-and-off-again relationship with Gaal, 51, a married mother of two, and said they’d gotten back together earlier this month before splitting up again.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning , Bonola allegedly showed up to Gaal’s stately Tudor home in Forest Hills to discuss their relationship — but when the chat turned sour, he flew into a rage and stabbed her nearly 60 times with a kitchen knife, cops said.

The sources said that Bonola did not have a premeditated plan. Once Gaal was dead, he allegedly panicked and threw her butchered remains into a hockey bag belonging to her 13-year-old son because he “didn’t want the family to find” her body, according to sources.

Bonola then allegedly rolled the duffle bag through Forest Hills, in the direction of his Richmond Hill home , and dumped it outside of Forest Park, leaving behind a trail of blood that led back to Gaal’s side door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uShgc_0fGTDTU100
David Bonola was charged with the murder of Queens mom Orsolya Gaal and delivered a “matter-of-fact” confession, sources told The Post.
Matthew McDermott
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNwB1_0fGTDTU100
David Bonola said he threw Queens mom Orsolya Gaal into a duffel bag because he didn’t want her family to find her body, sources claim.

“This is the worst job at a cover up I have ever seen,” the source said.

The suspect went to a CityMD clinic for serious hand wounds he suffered in the attack, the sources said. The clinic referred him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Four days after Gaal was killed , police — who were looking to speak with Bonola — spotted him near the crime scene while they were out canvassing for video.

Here are the latest developments in the Orsolya Gaal case:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQjpC_0fGTDTU100
Orsolya Gaal had a two-year affair with David Bonola.
Facebook/Orsolya Gaal

He was brought to the stationhouse where he made the “incriminating statements,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Thursday.

Bonola is currently awaiting arraignment in Queens Criminal Court on charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal tampering.

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

NYPD share image believed to show suspect pulling murdered mother of two away in a duffel bag

A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling down a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jealous handyman lover allegedly said he killed Orsolya Gaal after finding her texts to another man

The jealous handyman accused of murdering his on-off lover Orsolya Gaal has said he killed her after discovering she had been texting another man, according to a police source.An unnamed senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast that David Bonola said he had been having an affair with the married mother-of-two on and off for the past two years.Mr Bonola, 44, claimed he had seen text messages between Ms Gaal and another man and so he went to her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to confront her when she returned home from an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Confession#Nypd#Murder#Bagel#Orsolya#The Post#The 112th Precinct
Complex

Drill Rap Videos Used by Cops to Arrest 20 Alleged Gang Members in ‘Operation Drilly’

The Bronx district attorney announced last week that 20 people have been indicted on charges over various crimes as part of what it’s calling “Operation Drilly.”. Those arrested are accused of participating in 32 crimes—involving shootings and stabbings—over the last three years, and are said to be part of the G-Side/Drilly gang, per a release from the DA.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

‘I Hear You Are Looking for Me’: Handyman Charged with Murder for Allegedly Stabbing Married Mom 58 Times, Stuffing Body in Duffel Bag, and Leaving It Near Street Corner

Police in New York City have arrested a 44-year-old man on charges of murder, criminal tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of a Queens mother, the NYPD announced early Thursday morning. David Bonola, 44, is the suspect who allegedly stabbed Orsolya Gaal, 51, nearly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy