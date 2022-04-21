The man who allegedly slaughtered Queens mom Orsolya Gaal gave a “matter-of-fact” confession to cops – then gave a second one on video for prosecutors, police sources told The Post Thursday.

David Bonola, who was charged with murder in connection with Gaal’s death, readily spoke to detectives at the 112th Precinct after he was taken into custody Wednesday evening, the sources said.

“[The confession was] matter of fact, very thorough, he answered every question they had,” a police source said, adding that the curly-haired suspect didn’t request a lawyer.

Once Bonola was done allegedly spilling his guts to cops, he lapped up a bagel with cream cheese as his statements were being processed, the sources said.

Bonola, 44, told officers about his two-year, on-and-off-again relationship with Gaal, 51, a married mother of two, and said they’d gotten back together earlier this month before splitting up again.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning , Bonola allegedly showed up to Gaal’s stately Tudor home in Forest Hills to discuss their relationship — but when the chat turned sour, he flew into a rage and stabbed her nearly 60 times with a kitchen knife, cops said.

The sources said that Bonola did not have a premeditated plan. Once Gaal was dead, he allegedly panicked and threw her butchered remains into a hockey bag belonging to her 13-year-old son because he “didn’t want the family to find” her body, according to sources.

Bonola then allegedly rolled the duffle bag through Forest Hills, in the direction of his Richmond Hill home , and dumped it outside of Forest Park, leaving behind a trail of blood that led back to Gaal’s side door.

Matthew McDermott

“This is the worst job at a cover up I have ever seen,” the source said.

The suspect went to a CityMD clinic for serious hand wounds he suffered in the attack, the sources said. The clinic referred him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Four days after Gaal was killed , police — who were looking to speak with Bonola — spotted him near the crime scene while they were out canvassing for video.

He was brought to the stationhouse where he made the “incriminating statements,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Thursday.

Bonola is currently awaiting arraignment in Queens Criminal Court on charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal tampering.