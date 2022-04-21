ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of NYC educators placed on leave for alleged fake vax cards

By Cayla Bamberger
New York Post
 2 days ago

Dozens of New York City Department of Education employees will be placed on leave without pay starting Monday for allegedly submitting phony proof of COVID-19 vaccination, The Post has learned.

The staffers in question, including teachers and administrators, were notified via email Wednesday not to come back to work after spring break, according to the DOE and screenshots shared on social media.

“Fraudulent vaccination cards are not only illegal, they also undermine the best line of protection our schools have against COVID-19 — universal adult vaccination,” said Nathaniel Styer, a spokesperson for the department.

“We immediately moved to put these employees — fewer than 100 — on leave without pay,” he said.

Some teachers have reached out to the DOE to say they received the notice “in error,” according to the teachers union.

“It is wholly improper for the DOE to unilaterally remove UFT members from the payroll based on mere conjecture that vaccination documentation is fraudulent,” Beth Norton, general counsel at the United Federation of Teachers, wrote to the DOE.

At least two other city agencies — the FDNY and the Sanitation Department — have also had issues with vaccination card fraud among their workers. This winter, two high-ranking NYPD cops were placed on modified duty after allegedly trying to evade the citywide vaccine mandate by submitting the bogus paperwork.

“It’s not surprising when people’s entires lives are threatened that they get desperate,” said Michael Kane, who heads Teachers for Choice, a group that opposes COVID vaccine mandates as a prerequisite to teach or attend school.

“It’s a shame that these individuals’ names aren’t Kyrie Irving or someone else who’s in a more powerful position, because it really seems like these mandates are turning into a class war,” said Kane, referring to Mayor Eric Adams’ controversial vaccine exemption for pro athletes and performers.

The suspended group of staffers includes both teachers and administrators in the DOE.
The Special Commissioner of Investigation for the New York City School District and law enforcement agencies will investigate the allegations of fraudulent vaccine documentation.

The SCI declined to comment for the Post, deferring all inquiries to the DOE.

