SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless encampment near I-90, commonly referred to as Camp Hope, is getting attention from the City of Spokane and neighbors looking for solutions. From the outside looking in, the camp is full of tents and RVs. But, from the inside, it's full of people. Kaleb Williams is one of those people who has lived in his RV at the camp for three weeks.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO