Brewerytown Garden is Throwing a Garden Party In Celebration of its Permanent Preservation

By Hec
wooderice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighborhood Gardens Trust (NGT) will hold a community gathering at the Brewerytown Garden located at 27th and Master Streets on Saturday, April 23rd from noon to 3:00 p.m. This free and open to the public celebration will commemorate the garden’s permanent preservation as public green space. The event will begin at...

