ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County to keep mask mandate at airports, on public transit

By Sareen Habeshian
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygLCZ_0fGTCZt000

Los Angeles County is issuing a new health officer order that continues to require masks at airports, on all public transit and in other indoor transportation hubs.

The new order comes after a federal judge on Monday overturned a federal mandate that required masks on trains, planes, buses and at travel hubs. Then on Wednesday, the Department of Justice filed a notice of appeal seeking to reverse the decision at the request of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also Wednesday, the California Department of Public Health updated its state guidance to recommend — but no longer require — masks on public transit.

Despite any federal or state changes, the nation’s most populous county is keeping mask rules in place as COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates increase, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

“This order supports the CDC’s assessment that, at this time, requiring masking in the transportation quarter remains essential for protecting the public’s health,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday. “Transportation settings are often crowded, with limited and inadequate ventilation and deemed to be higher risk settings for virus transmission.”

Per the L.A. County order, which goes into effect Friday, masks are required to be worn by everyone age 2 and older, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccine status.

The face coverings must be worn on all public transit within the county, including on commuter trains, subways, buses, taxis and rideshares, and in indoor transportation hubs including airports and bus terminals, train and subway stations, and sea ports.

After a judge in Florida on Monday struck down the federal mandate, the Transportation Security Administration said it is no longer enforcing the federal government’s mask mandate for travel.

LAX had also announced it would no longer be enforcing the use of masks, and neither will several major airlines . L.A. Metro, LADOT, DASH buses, Amtrak, Metrolink, Orange County Buses and the Ventura County Transportation Commission had all said they, too, would drop the mandate earlier this week.

But although LAX and L.A. County transportation agencies would be required to follow the order, it was not immediately clear whether they would reverse their new rules or continue to forgo masks and defy the public health order.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Contra Costa County introduces water restrictions

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – The rain we got late last year and the small amounts of showers from this year haven’t been enough to address the ongoing drought. So instead, the Contra Costa Water District is now calling for customers to conserve 15% compared to what they used in 2020. The board voted this […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Subway#Cdc#Taxis#The Department Of Justice
CNET

Mask Mandate Dropped: The Latest Rules for Airlines, Buses, Trains, Uber, Lyft

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A federal judge in Florida on April 18 overturned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mask mandate for public transit, including air travel, saying the order exceeded the agency's authority. The mandate was set to expire May 3. As a result, airports, airlines, ride-hailing services and transit systems responded by making mask-wearing optional or continuing to require them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Thrillist

The CDC Wants to Reinstate the Indoor Transportation Mask Mandate

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRON4 News

Laser pointed at sheriff helicopter leads to arrest

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — San Pablo Police arrested a resident after they shined a laser pointer at a Contra Costa sheriff helicopter Saturday evening. “That’s a big ‘No-No’!,” police stated in a Facebook post. The laser was pointed at the chopper and it’s crew. According to California law, a person can be charged from […]
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland resident dead after MacArthur shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area rain showers produce hail: NWS

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Consecutive rain showers in the Bay Area on Thursday have produced small hail, the National Weather Service said. The hail is unlikely to cause significant damage but may cause hazardous travel conditions, per the NWS. “Forecast Update: Most of the convective rain showers moving across the region this evening are producing […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy