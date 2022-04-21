ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

WTF Idaho? Ada County Just Ranked Number 1 in the Country For…

By Stephanie Gull
 2 days ago
Unfortunately, what we’re about to tell you isn’t surprising news, but it doesn’t make it any easier to hear. In a new report by MoneyGeek, Ada County in Idaho is officially the least affordable place to live in the entire nation. How was this determined?. These...

