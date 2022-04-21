ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

Survey Time in Alameda and Berkeley

By Roger Rudick
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The cities of Alameda and Berkeley have launched new surveys that Streetsblog readers should...

sf.streetsblog.org

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Contra Costa County introduces water restrictions

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – The rain we got late last year and the small amounts of showers from this year haven’t been enough to address the ongoing drought. So instead, the Contra Costa Water District is now calling for customers to conserve 15% compared to what they used in 2020. The board voted this […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Daily Californian

Flight 510 to Berkeley, now boarding

No two days are alike in Berkeley. The sun comes out for two days in late spring and you think, “ahh, summer is coming,” until the next day greets you with rain clouds and chilly winds. In a state school of over forty thousand students, you’ll hardly pass the same stranger twice in a day (if you do, it’s fate).
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda County’s 2000 Measure B sales tax coming to an end

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — After more than 20 years, Alameda County’s Measure B, a half-cent transportation sales tax, is coming to an end. Measure B was originally approved in 1986 and again in 2000 when 81.5% of County voters approved its renewal. Over the last two decades, the Alameda County Transportation Commission (Alameda CTC) […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Alameda, CA
Government
City
Alameda, CA
Berkeley, CA
Government
City
Berkeley, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Pablo, CA
Berkeley, CA
Traffic
City
Fremont, CA
Local
California Government
Alameda, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland to consider dropping proof of vaccination requirement, but require masks at mega-events

Oakland to consider dropping proof of vaccination requirement, but require masks at mega-events. The Oakland City Council is likely going to roll back the city's proof of vaccination requirement that's in place for most indoor settings, such as restaurants, bars, gyms, and other businesses. At the same time, the revised ordinance would impose a mask mandate at indoor facilities with more than 1,000 people. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
OAKLAND, CA
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Bike Lanes#Traffic Congestion#Traffic Accident#Gjel Accident Attorneys#Bike Walk Alameda#Grand
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Eater

Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

California authorities seize nearly 100 pounds of fentanyl

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities near San Francisco say they seized nearly 100 pounds of illicit fentanyl worth over $4 million, blocking it from being sold on streets across the Bay Area. “This is a glimpse of the fentanyl epidemic,” the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Saturday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

City Task Force Clears Out Sacramento Homeless Camp

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A task force comprised of Sacramento police, code enforcement and public works cleared out a homeless camp on city property in North Sacramento Thursday morning. A fleet of tow trucks hauled away dozens of inoperable cars, RVs and travel trailers as city crews scooped up trash and personal belongings left behind. The two-acre site at the corner of Arden Way and Colfax Street had been the source of frequent complaints from nearby business owners who said the homeless camp led to a rise in theft and vandalism in the area. Julie Maestas blames problems at the homeless camp on drug users Julie Maestas, one of the people driven from the camp, blamed the problems on drug users. “All they are is nothing but drug users out here,” Maestas said. “They’re the ones who mess it up for everybody.” The city recently paved a portion of the property that will soon become a formal safe parking site that will reportedly accommodate about 30 vehicles with stricter supervision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

People Keep Speculating This Iconic Bay Area Tiki Bar Is Closing. It’s Not.

For the better part of a century, people have flocked to the East Bay’s location of Trader Vic’s, the international restaurant chain known for being the potential birthplace of the mai tai. The 87-year-old tiki bar remains vigilantly open on a little spit of land facing San Francisco from the East Bay — but fans can barely seem to keep one important fact straight: is the restaurant open or closed? Berkeleyside has covered this closure rumor mill, starting in 2019, and recently confirms the bar is indeed still open.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Overturned Car Snarls Traffic on Eastbound I-80 in Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — An accident involving an overturned car closed eastbound lanes of I-80 in Berkeley for about 40 minutes Sunday morning. The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted about the crash west of the Gilman Street exit shortly before 7 a.m., saying the crash led CHP to temporarily block all eastbound lanes of the freeway. A subsequent post indicated that the two left lanes had reopened, but a Caltrans photo showed CHP units by the overturned white car involved. #Accident in #Berkeley, better located 80 east just after University. Two left lanes open, all others blocked. A look at the scene courtesy #CalTrans. #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/oy5dEEGjpo — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) April 24, 2022 So far there is no word on injuries. Traffic was backing up as far as the Ashby exit. All lanes had reopened as of 7:35 a.m. The #accident in #Berkeley, 80 east after University has been cleared from lanes, and traffic is back at the speed limit. #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) April 24, 2022
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy