Dallas, TX

Homicide at 3000 S Ledbetter Drive

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Police Homicide detectives have arrested 65-year-old Clinton Smith for Murder. Smith is in the Dallas County Jail and a magistrate will set his bond amount. On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2:32 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a call...

DALLAS, TX
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives have identified the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street as Juanita Rodriguez.The 54-year-old was found on April 20 at 3000 S. Ledbetter Drive. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene, Dallas County Medical Examiner field agents, and City of Dallas Marshals responded and processed the scene.  Calling Rodriguez's death unexplained, police said they reclassified it as a murder based on the medical examiner's autopsy, which determined she died from a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 16 to the Duncanville Police Department. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Rodriguez's vehicle was found by Dallas Police abandoned on Navy Avenue.The motive and circumstances surrounding her homicide are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623.
DALLAS, TX
DALLAS, TX
