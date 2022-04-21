‘Revolving door’: Neighbors Allendale describe home where body was discovered in backyard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home in the 2900 block of West 9th Street in the Allendale area.

On Wednesday, police were called to the scene after officers said the homeowner discovered a decomposing body buried in the backyard.

Officers said he was cleaning out the house to prepare for new renters when he discovered the body.

The owner has other homes on the street that he also rents to others, including one next door, according to the property appraiser’s website.

“It was a revolving door,” Roseana Brown said about the home. “A lot of people in and out of there.”

Some neighbors described it as a drug home, and said police have been there in the past including once in February searching the property with flashlights.

“Every time you look up, police are there,” Brown said.

JSO said is unclear whether is a male or female body, and it has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

Detectives also said it is unclear how the individual was killed.

JSO is in the process of reaching out to all the previous renters and asking anyone with information to contact them.

Brown said it is time for the neighborhood to do something.

“The police can’t do everything. It’s up to the neighborhood to get the riffraff out,” she said. “Enough is enough.”

Anyone who has information on this incident can call JSO at 904-630-0500.

