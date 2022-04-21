ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Uncle Sam’s Annual Reckoning: How Many of Us Are Getting a Tax Refund? How Many of Us Owe?

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPgIF_0fGTAsX700
Image via Afisem Asesores at Creative Commons.

SmartAsset's analysis shows how many Bucks County residents are getting tax refunds vs. how many had to pay.

Income tax filing day 2022 has come and gone. It its wake is now a general sense of glumness for those who owed and a feeling of glee for those awaiting rebates. The number of county residents at both ends of that spectrum was revealed in a recent SmartAsset study.

SmartAsset’s experts analyzed IRS data to determine the counties in which Americans received the highest average tax refunds. Conversely, it identified the regions whose citizens owed the most.

Bucks County landed square in the middle of a ten-county assessment of Pa.

The SmartAsset data show that 234,800 Bucks County taxpayers are receiving refunds this year, while 79,060 of them owe Uncle Sam.

On average, refund checks will be made out to county residents in the amount of $2,902. For those remitting payments of their own, the in-county financial reckoning tallies $7,085.

The data together yielded a SmartAsset Taxes Refunded Index of 16.92 in Bucks County, landing it at No. 5 in a statewide ranking.

Only Philadelphia County saw worse results locally, with its index of 15.87 and a No. 6 position.

Montgomery County taxpayers fared best among the collar counties, with a 19.26 index and a No. 1 spot.

Delaware County and Chester County were Nos. 2–3, respectively.

More information on local income tax data is at SmartAsset.

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Can tax refunds be deposited on a Sunday?

Monday marks the deadline to get your taxes filed with the IRS for 2021, and many want to know when to expect a refund. Many have already filed and want to know if they can see their refund deposited over the weekend. When you receive a refund depends on when...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Bucks County, PA
Government
Bucks County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Smartasset#Americans#Nos
CBS News

Tax refunds: Here's where Americans get the biggest IRS refunds

Although 3 in 4 Americans will get a tax refund from the IRS this year, not all refunds are equal. Residents of certain states tend to receive bigger checks than others, according to a recent analysis of IRS data from financial site Lending Tree. The biggest tax refunds are found...
WYOMING STATE
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Why did I get an unexpected tax refund?

Usually, unexpected tax refunds are due to math errors. However, there are other possibilities too. The simplest reason that you may have gotten a return you didn’t expect is because of a math error when you filed your taxes. These errors are usually picked up by the IRS and fixed. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Fox47News

Here's why your tax refund may be delayed this year

Tax season is nearly over, and for those most excited about their refunds, just know it may be coming later than normal this year. The IRS is experiencing a major backlog due to the pandemic and warns budget constraints and staffing shortages are reasons behind it. Experts say the best...
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: You might have to pay back your stimulus check

Millions of Americans got stimulus checks in 2021. However, you may have to pay it back if you fall into one of these categories. To get the full$1,400 stimulus payment, you must’ve been making $75,000 or less and $150,000 for couples. Overpayments will have to be paid back to the IRS. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy