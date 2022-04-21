ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Despite Some March Wobbliness, Parx Again Hits Jackpot of Pa.’s Most Profitable Casinos

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDux4_0fGTAqlf00
Image via Michał Parzuchowski at Unsplash.

Parx continues to lead revenue performance figures among Pa. casinos.

Parx Casino, Bensalem, has again brought in the most revenue among all Pa. casinos. Its $55.6 million in slots and table games income in March 2022 was off only 2.2 percent from two years ago and 4.2 percent better than one year ago. Gary Rotstein reported the results for Penn Bets.

Last month, the Keystone State’s gaming industry brought in a record $462.7 million across all forms of betting (in person and online).

That statewide performance, however, resulted primarily from wagers made virtually.

The chips raked in at Pa.’s 16 brick-and-mortar venues, $309 million, is almost the same as the results from two years ago: $309.1 million. That period, March 2019, was the last pre-pandemic month with no COVID-related restrictions.

The lingering effects of COVID-19 on gamblers’ mindsets and new gaming options elsewhere in the region are among the reasons for the slight drop.

One reason cited for Parx’ relative robust revenue performance overall is its new facilities.

Read more about Pa. casino revenues in Penn Bets.

Comments / 4

Related
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bensalem Township, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parx Casino#Jackpot#Parx Again#Penn Bets#The Keystone State#Covid
The Morning Call

PA Cannabis Festival in Kutztown expected to draw more than 40,000 this weekend

It’s now legal to purchase recreational marijuana in New Jersey. Of course, here in Pennsylvania, that’s a different story. But the organizers of an annual festival have high hopes that this will change. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival — whose goal is to raise awareness to end cannabis prohibition in the Keystone State — returns this weekend to Renninger’s Farmers Market in Kutztown. “New ...
KUTZTOWN, PA
Travel Maven

10 cool places in PA you must see before you die

Pennsylvania is a state known for its rich history, industrial and agricultural outputs, and natural beauty. Tourists and residents alike will find an abundance of attractions here in PA. From beautiful waterfalls to strange and surreal abandoned places, there is so much to discover in this state that transcends way beyond the typical tourist hotspots like Hershey Park and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gambling
Daily Voice

$250K Powerball Winner Sold In Bucks County

A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $250,000 was sold in the Philadelphia suburbs. The ticket for the Saturday, April 16 drawing was sold at One Hope Mart on York Road in Warminster, lottery officials said Monday, April 18. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 15-21-32-62-65, and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Citizens Bank Park Hosts Job Fair For 75 Companies Searching For Qualified Workers: ‘There Is A War For Talent’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the economy recovers from the pandemic, companies are struggling to find workers to fill jobs, and many employers say they’re having to step up their game to attract top talent. With the economy growing fast as it reopens from the pandemic, employers are scrambling to hire. Now job seekers have the upper hand. “I’m looking for another job close to me that I’m able to go to work by bus,” said Abu Bakar. On Thursday, 75 companies from nine different industries from health care to retail looked for qualified candidates at a job fair at Citizens Bank Park, some offering...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy