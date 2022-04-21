Despite Some March Wobbliness, Parx Again Hits Jackpot of Pa.’s Most Profitable Casinos

Image via Michał Parzuchowski at Unsplash.

Parx continues to lead revenue performance figures among Pa. casinos.

Parx Casino, Bensalem, has again brought in the most revenue among all Pa. casinos. Its $55.6 million in slots and table games income in March 2022 was off only 2.2 percent from two years ago and 4.2 percent better than one year ago. Gary Rotstein reported the results for Penn Bets.

Last month, the Keystone State’s gaming industry brought in a record $462.7 million across all forms of betting (in person and online).

That statewide performance, however, resulted primarily from wagers made virtually.

The chips raked in at Pa.’s 16 brick-and-mortar venues, $309 million, is almost the same as the results from two years ago: $309.1 million. That period, March 2019, was the last pre-pandemic month with no COVID-related restrictions.

The lingering effects of COVID-19 on gamblers’ mindsets and new gaming options elsewhere in the region are among the reasons for the slight drop.

One reason cited for Parx’ relative robust revenue performance overall is its new facilities.

