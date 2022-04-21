Bob Odenkirk to play college chairman experiencing a mid-life crisis in AMC dramedy series adaptation of Richard Russo's novel Straight Man

Bob Odenkirk has been tapped to star in AMC's adaptation of Richard Russo's 1997 novel Straight Man.

According to Variety, Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein will adapt the book as a dramedy series in which the 59-year-old actor will play William Henry Devereaux, Jr., the unlikely interim chairman of a college English department who is experiencing a midlife crisis.

'I am thrilled that AMC is embracing the unique scenario and characters in Paul and Aaron's adaptation of Straight Man,' Odenkirk, who will also serve as an executive producer, said in a statement.

New role: Bob Odenkirk has been tapped to star in AMC's adaptation of Richard Russo's 1997 novel Straight Man. Seen in April 2022

He continued, 'I have loved the mix of comedy and drama in Better Call Saul, and this is another story with a unique dynamic, and the kind of closely observed character writing and exploration that AMC has become the touchstone for.

'It's going to be fun to play and watch!'

Zelman and Lieberstein will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers for the series, which will have eight one-hour episodes and is expected to debut in 2023.

Peter Farrelly will executive produce and direct. Other executive producers include Odenkirk's wife Naomi, Russo, Mark Johnson, and Marc Provissiero.

Hat trick: It will be the third AMC outing for Odenkirk. The Emmy-nominated actor played conniving lawyer Saul Goodman in the Emmy Award-winning series Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2015. Seen in Breaking Bad in 2011

It will be the third AMC outing for Odenkirk. The Emmy-nominated actor played conniving lawyer Saul Goodman in the Emmy Award-winning series Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2015. He went on to reprise his role as the protagonist in the spinoff sequel show Better Call Saul, which premiered in 2015.

President of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks Dan said, 'The saying goes 'the third times a charm,' but when it comes to Bob Odenkirk on AMC, the first and second times were about as charming, captivating and viscerally entertaining as it gets.'

Prequel: He went on to reprise his role as the protagonist in the spinoff sequel show Better Call Saul, which premiered in 2015. Pictured with co-star Jonathan Banks

McDermott continued, 'As Better Call Saul begins its epic sixth and final season, we could not be more excited by the prospect of keeping Bob at home on AMC and watching him breathe life into another nuanced, complicated and unforgettable character.

'The chance to collaborate once again with our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Mark Johnson's Gran Via is even more icing on a very satisfying cake.'

Better Call will conclude with a two-part sixth season. The first half premiered on April 18 and the second half will debut on July 11.

Wrapping up: Better Call will conclude with a two-part sixth season. The first half premiered on April 18 and the second half will debut on July 11. Seen in April 2022

AMC green-lit Straight Man a little over two weeks after first announcing that an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning author's book was in development.

In a statement, Zelman and Lieberstein said, 'We're so excited to work with Bob.'

They continued, 'We don't know another actor who can give you three different emotions on his face at the same time, in a reaction shot. We're thrilled to swim in the depth of his range.

'And it's a dream to be working with Mark Johnson, who literally has Jedi powers to make everyone think they came up with his idea. Oh, and did we mention the legendary Peter Farrelly?

'AMC Networks and Sony/Tristar have been uniquely supportive partners in sharing our vision for the show. Ever since Mad Men we've wanted a show on this network, where risk taking is par for the course. We're honored to be bringing Richard Russo's amazing novel to life here.'

Fast track: AMC green-lit Straight Man a little over two weeks after first announcing that an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning author's book was in development.

'A synopsis for Russo's novel reads: 'William Henry Devereaux, Jr., is the reluctant chairman of the English department of a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt.

'Devereaux's reluctance is partly rooted in his character--he is a born anarchist--and partly in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans. In the course of a single week, Devereaux will have his nose mangled by an angry colleague, imagine his wife is having an affair with his dean, wonder if a curvaceous adjunct is trying to seduce him with peach pits, and threaten to execute a goose on local television.

'All this while coming to terms with his philandering father, the dereliction of his youthful promise, and the ominous failure of certain vital body functions. In short, Straight Man is classic Russo—side-splitting, poignant, compassionate, and unforgettable.'

