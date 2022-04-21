ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

United Kingdom teen suspected of threatening 4 Detroit-area schools

By Natalia Escalante
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqQKl_0fGTAVQW00

A teen from the United Kingdom accused of threatening four metro Detroit schools has been arrested.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old boy is suspected of threatening violence at a Cranbrook school as well as high schools in Brandon, Lake Orion and Oxford districts on April 8.

He was arrested at his home on April 13 and has since been released to his parents as authorities continue to investigate. His name has not been released.

The Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety and 14 other agencies across the country, including Homeland Security, and police in the United Kingdom assisted in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said none of the threats were proven credible and were made by phone from area codes based in Florida and New York state.

Authorities say the person who called threatening Oxford High School claimed to be Ethan Crumbley, the teen charged in the deadly November shooting at the high school. Crumbley is being held without bond awaiting trial at the Oakland County Jail.

Investigators say the caller used a British accent and said he was depressed and was going to “shoot up the school” and “finish” the job that was started. In a second call, the person faked an Indian accent, claiming he was going to shoot up the school.

The caller was asked his location at the time and said he was at the school. Minors were heard laughing in the background of the calls.

When the caller was told law enforcement had been notified, he hung up.

A third call was made and answered by the school’s resource deputy. Authorities say the caller threatened to slap the deputy and hung up.

In the threat made at the Brandon school, a male caller said a black pickup truck was in the parking lot with an AR-15 and he was going to shoot up the school. Investigators called the number back and the person claimed to be Crumbley and refused to provide his location.

The same number used in the Brandon threat was used for Lake Orion High School, authorities said.

In addition to Oakland County, authorities say 37 other businesses and schools in the United States were also threatened by the suspect. Homeland Security and United Kingdom law enforcement are working together to determine possible charges.

“As I said at the time, we were going to be aggressive to hold perpetrators accountable,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “In conjunction with our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and police officials from the United Kingdom, that has in fact occurred and a suspect has been arrested. Let this serve as a message to anyone who would threaten our schools or any other institution in Oakland County. We will come for you.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Orion, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
EDUCATION
fox40jackson.com

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
NOVI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homeland Security#United Kingdom#Oxford High School#British#Indian
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child dies after being found stabbed in bathroom in Kansas City middle school

A child died in hospital after he was found stabbed in a bathroom in the middle of class in a Kansas City middle school. Police said the student was found stabbed at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas City Star. Law enforcement was alerted of the reported stabbing after 9am and responded to the school in the South Indian Mound area of the city. Officers found the male student with stab wounds in the bathroom and started providing first aid alongside school security personnel. Emergency medical workers then transported the student...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'Fake' agents who 'infiltrated White House Secret Service' will be RELEASED from custody: Judge rejects ties to Pakistani intelligence after it was revealed 'imposters' were tipped off by federal agents

A judge in Washington D.C. denied on Tuesday federal prosecutors' motion to detain the two men impersonating federal agents because he says he isn't convinced that there are links to Pakistan intelligence. He also claimed that deleting social media posts wasn't proof that the other defendant would tamper with evidence,...
U.S. POLITICS
Law & Crime

Judge Dies by Suicide Amid Tax Probe, Legal Woes for Close Friend Allegedly Tied to Organized Crime: Reports

A western New York judge who reportedly laid on railroad tracks last year and waited for a slow-moving freight train to pass over him has died by suicide, according to Buffalo CBS affiliate WIVB and the New York Times. Federal agents had searched the judge’s home last month, and a former client and friend was recently charged federally, both news organizations noted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy