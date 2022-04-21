Stink in Steele continues as residents await new septic tank system
By Ashley Gooden
ABC 33/40 News
3 days ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A welcome sight in this Steele neighborhood as plumbers get ready to fix septic tank issues that have long plagued several neighbors. Pandemic supply chain issues are to blame for the hold up of the project, but the clock is still ticking....
Alabama and the Birmingham Water Works are seeking to overturn part of a 20-year-old legal settlement protecting land surrounding one of Birmingham’s largest drinking water intakes, a move that critics say could allow for that land to be sold to developers. After being dealt a setback at the Alabama...
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County have ended a water search for a drowning victim after a body matching the victim’s description was pulled from the Coosa River Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Gadsden, first responders located the body in the area just south of the Broad Street Bridge. Authorities had […]
The body of a person believed to have jumped off Gadsden’s Memorial Bridge was recovered Thursday after five days of searching. City officials said the remains were found at 4:05 p.m. in the search area south of the Broad Street bridge. The body matched the description given by witnesses who reported seeing someone jump Saturday afternoon.
Did the entire Ohio legislature lose a bet on last year’s national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State?. No, but a state bill in Ohio was passed by lawmakers and signed into law by the governor that creates a University of Alabama license plate up there. Also on...
For the latest updates on this story, click the link here. UPDATE (10:12 p.m.): Response crews will begin to remove the truck from the water Friday, April 21, at about 7:30 a.m. Lanes will be closed on Northbound I-65. Drivers should expect delays as crews work to get the truck and its cargo out of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Hazmat crews responded to a large fire at a commercial building at 3550 Avenue B in Birmingham Friday afternoon, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. The fire department said the location is at the Performance Mineral Company and that there is an unknown chemical...
In Shelby County, a property on Highway 261, also known as Helena Road is up for sale. The owners of the house want zoning for the property changed from residential to commercial. They are specifically asking for it to be zoned as "special district." The owner Ward Webster said someone...
In a suit filed Thursday in federal court, DeMarcus Rodgers claims that while Kraft Heinz says its 19-ounce canisters of powder lemonade mix make eight quarts of lemonade, the amount of powder provided makes only six quarts when following measuring directions listed on the product's packaging.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Locust Point neighborhood is coming together to help one of their own—a community fixture who quit his job to devote himself to dogs.
Joe Matthiesen is a regular sight in the neighborhood.
He pursues his passion for pups by walking dogs as a full-time job.
But a Leukemia diagnosis has sidelined him from his regular rounds and left him in need of help.
So on Sunday, neighbors met to launch a fundraiser for his benefit.
“[He] would take care of our friends, would take care of our family,” one man said. “As you can see, the neighborhood has come together in support of Joe. He’s an amazing individual. Selfless and just a wonderful person. So this is the least we can do for him.”
Neighbors told WJZ that Matthiesen is about to go through a second round of therapy. They want to make sure he can focus on beating the disease and not his bills.
A national environmental group says Alabama is home to two of the 10 most endangered rivers in the country. The Mobile River was named the third most endangered American river and the Coosa River fifth, in a new list published this week by the group American Rivers. The group cited...
The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin construction on two major projects that aim to improve traffic flow throughout Tuscaloosa, one of which is set to begin this fall. John McWilliams, a public information officer for ALDOT in West Alabama, said the "US-82 Widening and Interchange" project will begin later...
Back before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged Alabama’s economy, most counties were enjoying economic growth. Forty-one of the state’s 67 counties saw some growth between 2015 and 2019. But when measured from 2015 to 2020, when the initial wave of lockdowns hit, just 28 counties saw economic growth, led...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham residents want city leaders to take action against flooding in their neighborhoods. “It's washing my property away," said Jacqueline Brown. She said her Birmingham neighborhood, especially roadways, is devastated during floods. "Because it can be dangerous if the road washes out," said Brown. Dozens...
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. — The raw sewage pooling all over Jerry Dean Smith’s neighborhood and flowing into the yards where children play and adults scrape out a living is a daily reminder of the poverty and lack of infrastructure enveloping residents here. The dark green lagoon across from Smith’s...
The body of a drowning victim was found and recovered from the Coosa River Thursday afternoon. The discovery came in the sixth day of a search effort that involved many local first response agencies, and a rescue squad with special sonar equipment from south Alabama. Around 4:05 p.m., first responders...
Comments / 0