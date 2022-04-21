ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele, AL

Stink in Steele continues as residents await new septic tank system

By Ashley Gooden
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A welcome sight in this Steele neighborhood as plumbers get ready to fix septic tank issues that have long plagued several neighbors. Pandemic supply chain issues are to blame for the hold up of the project, but the clock is still ticking....

CBS 42

Body pulled from Coosa River after 6-day search

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County have ended a water search for a drowning victim after a body matching the victim’s description was pulled from the Coosa River Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Gadsden, first responders located the body in the area just south of the Broad Street Bridge. Authorities had […]
GADSDEN, AL
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Locust Point Residents Raise Money For Man With Leukemia Diagnosis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Locust Point neighborhood is coming together to help one of their own—a community fixture who quit his job to devote himself to dogs. Joe Matthiesen is a regular sight in the neighborhood. He pursues his passion for pups by walking dogs as a full-time job. But a Leukemia diagnosis has sidelined him from his regular rounds and left him in need of help. So on Sunday, neighbors met to launch a fundraiser for his benefit.   “[He] would take care of our friends, would take care of our family,” one man said. “As you can see, the neighborhood has come together in support of Joe. He’s an amazing individual. Selfless and just a wonderful person. So this is the least we can do for him.” Neighbors told WJZ that Matthiesen is about to go through a second round of therapy. They want to make sure he can focus on beating the disease and not his bills.
BALTIMORE, MD
AL.com

Two Alabama rivers named among 10 most endangered in the country

A national environmental group says Alabama is home to two of the 10 most endangered rivers in the country. The Mobile River was named the third most endangered American river and the Coosa River fifth, in a new list published this week by the group American Rivers. The group cited...
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham leaders hold town hall to talk flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham residents want city leaders to take action against flooding in their neighborhoods. “It's washing my property away," said Jacqueline Brown. She said her Birmingham neighborhood, especially roadways, is devastated during floods. "Because it can be dangerous if the road washes out," said Brown. Dozens...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

