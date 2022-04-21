Stink in Steele continues as residents await new septic tank system

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Locust Point neighborhood is coming together to help one of their own—a community fixture who quit his job to devote himself to dogs. Joe Matthiesen is a regular sight in the neighborhood. He pursues his passion for pups by walking dogs as a full-time job. But a Leukemia diagnosis has sidelined him from his regular rounds and left him in need of help. So on Sunday, neighbors met to launch a fundraiser for his benefit. “[He] would take care of our friends, would take care of our family,” one man said. “As you can see, the neighborhood has come together in support of Joe. He’s an amazing individual. Selfless and just a wonderful person. So this is the least we can do for him.” Neighbors told WJZ that Matthiesen is about to go through a second round of therapy. They want to make sure he can focus on beating the disease and not his bills.

