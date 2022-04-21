ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Basketball Building Bridges Between Miami Police and Black and Brown Communities

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCBYo_0fGTALqU00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat and Miami Police Department are continuing to team up on the basketball court in order to advance its initiative of building bridges in the community.

“I went ahead and played pick-up ball with them, shoot with them,” officer David Mezadieu said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUTtp_0fGTALqU00

Miami Police team up with Miami Heat to build bridges in community through basketball (CBS4)

He’s no stranger to the hoops, or the Little Haiti community where he works now, because he was once a young boy who grew up there. He also knows firsthand how valuable basketball has been in making connections with young people.

“At that time that I was growing up, we really didn’t have that and to be able to have this program, it’s real big deal,” Mezadieu said.

Now the Miami Heat and Miami Police Department are partnering to train officers to build and strengthen relationships in Black and Brown communities with a basketball.

“We come out here and we are humanizing the badge, there’s nothing to be afraid of, cops are here only for the sole purpose of keeping you, our children, and our community safe,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

A key part of this is interaction.

“I know sports traditionally speaking have brought people of all colors races and religion together,” Alonzo Mourning Jr., Miami Heat Players Program Vice-President told CBS4.

Five hundred officers have already been trained through the Dedication to Community Program, but this Thursday the Heat and Miami Police Department announced that they will facilitate training for all 900 officers on the force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXRcJ_0fGTALqU00

Miami Police team up with Miami Heat to build bridges in community through basketball (CBS4)

Wilson is giving 1,000 basketballs to equip each of the officers with a basketball to keep in their car. It could come in hand for a random pick-up game and potentially form a bond.

“I can relate to things that they’re going through then and give them advice to never quit,” Mezadieu said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Basketball’s Cavinder twins say they’ve transferred to Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Haley and Hanna Cavinder are about to expose 4 million fans to Miami women’s basketball. The Cavinder sisters — identical 5-foot-6 twin guards who combined to average 34.2 points per game in their three seasons at Fresno State and built an enormous social media following during the pandemic — announced Thursday night that they are transferring to Miami for their senior seasons.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
GV Wire

Fresno State’s Million Dollar Cavinder Twins Transfer to Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Haley and Hanna Cavinder are about to expose 4 million fans to Miami women’s basketball. The Cavinder sisters — identical 5-foot-6 twin guards who combined to average 34.2 points per game in their three seasons at Fresno State and built an enormous social media following during the pandemic — announced Thursday night that they are transferring to Miami for their senior seasons.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alonzo Mourning
CBS Miami

Miami Gardens Mom Of Five With Congestive Heart Failure Struggles To Find Housing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mother of five in Miami Gardens never imagined a life blessing turning into hardship. Gabrina Davis gave birth to twins in November of 2019. The 33-year-old mother of five now finds herself in a tough spot. “I’m worried one day I might not wake up,” said Davis. The fun-loving twins, Ace and Aiden, were born on November 11th, 2019. Two weeks later, Davis’ health deteriorated. “I noticed my feet were still swollen,” Davis said tearfully, recalling what happened. “I wasn’t eating. I was drooling out blood. I was like, what’s going on with me?” She called her mom and was rushed to...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Police Department#Basketball Court#Cbsmiami#The Miami Heat#Cbs4
CBS Miami

Community Leaders Take Bus Ride, Tour Overtown & Liberty City To Show Need For Future Improvements

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of community leaders and residents hopped on a bus Saturday to take a tour of Overtown and Liberty City and it wasn’t just for sightseeing. The goal was to demonstrate some of the progress taking place already in the area and also to show the need for future improvements to come. The Urban League of Miami said their plan is to focus on things like workforce housing, reducing crime and breaking the cycle of poverty — among other things. Organizer T. Willard Fair, President of the Urban League of Miami, said they are presenting the vision for a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Female security guard in Miami shot multiple times

MAIMI, Fla. – A 35-year-old woman working as a security guard was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday afternoon, according to Miami police. Officers responded just after 4 p.m. to 250 NE 72 St. in reference to a shotspotter alert. Miami Fire Rescue confirmed that they transported the...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Tyson ends up at Miami Beach cannabis conference after fight on flight

MIAMI, Fla. – Mike Tyson was heading to Miami from San Francisco to speak at a cannabis conference at a Miami Beach hotel on Thursday. But on Wednesday night, just before take-off of a JetBlue flight, an overzealous fan got under Iron Mike’s skin and ended up getting attacked by the former boxer.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Fires Back At David Samson, Billy Corben Video Which Blasts Miami Freedom Park

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Soccer club Inter Miami CF is responding to a video blasting its plans to build a stadium on City of Miami park land. Former Marlins President David Samson appears in a video, saying the soccer deal planned for the Melreese Golf Course is even worse for taxpayers than the sweetheart deal the Marlins got to build loanDepot park. “This is a billion-dollar heist happening in broad daylight,” says Samson on the 2-minute video released by Miami activist and film maker Billy Corben. Now, Inter Miami CF is fighting back on social media. “The team is aware of a social media campaign...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Woman Barricades Herself In SW Miami-Dade Home With 3 Young Kids, Husband

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — Miami Dade Police negotiators are trying to convince a woman to come out of her Richmond Heights home. Detective Alvaro Zableta tells CBS4 News, a mother of three barricaded herself inside her home early Thursday evening. Miami-Dade police were called to the house, located at 14500 Pierce Street around 6:30 p.m. Police say when she first barricaded herself inside, her husband and three young children were trapped inside. However, about two hours later they made it out unhurt. It’s still unclear if police led them out or if they were able to leave on their own. Police say the husband told them there were no guns or other weapons in the home. But, heavily armed officers remain on scene along with a SWAT unit, taking no chances.  
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Coral Glades Announces New Boys Basketball Coach

Coral Glades boys basketball officially introduced new Head Coach Stefan Whittingham. Whittingham takes over for Coach Nicholas Carr, who was with the Jaguars for four years before stepping down to become the new varsity coach at FAU High School. “It means so much to give back to another community that...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy