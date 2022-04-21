ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JC SOFTBALL: Lady Chaps host Clarendon in 4-game series

By Midland Reporter Telegram
 3 days ago
Midland College's Jasmine Garcia and Ciera Avila look to make a play on a pop-up against Cisco College on 3/30/2022. (Forrest Allen, MC Athletics)

The Midland College softball team looks to carry the momentum of last weekend’s series sweep when it hosts Clarendon College in a four-game series on the MC campus beginning on Friday.

The Lady Chaparrals (25-12-1, 6-6 in Western Junior College Athletic Conference) and the Lady Bulldogs will play a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Friday and then another doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

MC cruised past El Paso Community College last weekend by winning all four games by run rule and out-scoring the Tejanas 57-14.

Clarendon (15-19, 9-7) split its series against Western Texas College, 2-2, last weekend.

The Lady Chaps are hitting .360 as a team and lead the WJCAC with 65 home runs on the season.

Zoey De Baca leads MC with a .489 batting average to go with 52 RBI and six home runs. Lee grad Gisselle Dominguez is second on the team with a .438 clip to go with 13 home runs and 49 RBI. Lauren De La Cruz is hitting .429 with a team-best 17 homers and 54 RBI.

2022 WJCAC Softball Standings

Conf.                     Overall

W           L              W           L

Odessa College 11            1              37           3

Howard College 9              3              24           8

Clarendon College 9        7              15           19

Midland College               6              6              25           12*

Western Texas College 6               6              20           16

Frank Phillips College      5              11           10           30

El Paso CC            2              14           10           22

*Includes a tie in overall record

Last Weekend’s Series

Midland College 4, El Paso CC 0; Odessa College 4, Frank Phillips College 0; Western Texas College 2, Clarendon College 2; Howard College was open

This Weekend’s Series

Clarendon College at Midland College; Odessa College at Western Texas College; Howard College at El Paso Community College; Frank Phillips College is open

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

LCU blanks UTPB for series sweep on senior day

LCU (33-13, 31-13) has won six games in a row. UTPB (12-33, 11-33) has lost six straight. The Chaparrals scored five runs in the second inning on a bases-loaded walk to Cayde Ward, Hernandez's bases-clearing triple and Eduardo Acosta's RBI groundout. George Mendazona and Caden Hensley later had run-scoring singles.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 4/23

Randall baseball and softball earned wins on Friday in District 3-5A. Randall baseball (21-7) defeated Tascosa 12-1, proving why they are the district champions and Randall softball defeated Caprock 8-4. The Lady Raiders sit second in district behind the Amarillo High Lady Sandies.
AMARILLO, TX
