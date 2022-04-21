JC SOFTBALL: Lady Chaps host Clarendon in 4-game series

Midland College's Jasmine Garcia and Ciera Avila look to make a play on a pop-up against Cisco College on 3/30/2022. (Forrest Allen, MC Athletics)

The Midland College softball team looks to carry the momentum of last weekend’s series sweep when it hosts Clarendon College in a four-game series on the MC campus beginning on Friday.

The Lady Chaparrals (25-12-1, 6-6 in Western Junior College Athletic Conference) and the Lady Bulldogs will play a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Friday and then another doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

MC cruised past El Paso Community College last weekend by winning all four games by run rule and out-scoring the Tejanas 57-14.

Clarendon (15-19, 9-7) split its series against Western Texas College, 2-2, last weekend.

The Lady Chaps are hitting .360 as a team and lead the WJCAC with 65 home runs on the season.

Zoey De Baca leads MC with a .489 batting average to go with 52 RBI and six home runs. Lee grad Gisselle Dominguez is second on the team with a .438 clip to go with 13 home runs and 49 RBI. Lauren De La Cruz is hitting .429 with a team-best 17 homers and 54 RBI.

2022 WJCAC Softball Standings

Conf. Overall

W L W L

Odessa College 11 1 37 3

Howard College 9 3 24 8

Clarendon College 9 7 15 19

Midland College 6 6 25 12*

Western Texas College 6 6 20 16

Frank Phillips College 5 11 10 30

El Paso CC 2 14 10 22

*Includes a tie in overall record

Last Weekend’s Series

Midland College 4, El Paso CC 0; Odessa College 4, Frank Phillips College 0; Western Texas College 2, Clarendon College 2; Howard College was open

This Weekend’s Series

Clarendon College at Midland College; Odessa College at Western Texas College; Howard College at El Paso Community College; Frank Phillips College is open