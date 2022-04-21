ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

HTN: Double Decker, Hotel Bookings and Graduate School Enrollment

 2 days ago

Hotty Toddy News brings you all the latest stories from Oxford...

AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
WJTV 12

STEM charter school to open in Mississippi

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy (SR1 CPSA) will open for the 2022-2023 school year in Canton, Mississippi. The facility will be the state’s first and only public STEM Charter School for kindergarten through 5th grade. The first school year will begin with kindergarten and 1st grade classes.  The school […]
CANTON, MS
Oxford, MS
Daily Mississippian

Welcome back: Double Decker returns to Oxford after three-year hiatus

In 2019, over 70,000 people joyously flooded the historic Courthouse Square to attend the Double Decker Arts Festival — an annual celebration of Oxford’s illustrious artistic, musical and culinary scene. “Originally inspired by the Double Decker bus that Oxford imported from England in 1994, the festival showcases Oxford...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi school district places restrictions on more than 20 books after parents raise concerns

A Mississippi public school district announced that it has placed new restrictions on more than 20 books after complaints from parents about “mature content” in the books. Jackson news source report that the Madison County school system will require students to get parental permission before checking more than 20 books placed in restricted circulation in the district’s elementary, middle, and high school libraries.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ZDNet

Scholarships for students with disabilities

In 2017, the National Disability Institute completed a financial survey. It showed that students with disabilities take out fewer loans than nondisabled individuals. However, 36% of respondents with student loan debt did not complete their degree. As someone living with a disability, you have other payment options — like scholarships....
ADVOCACY
Vicksburg Post

McCarter, Bumgarner win preliminary titles in Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen Competition

The first round of the Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen preliminary competitions was underway Saturday afternoon at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with two veterans winning. Miss Deep South Madison McCarter won the talent phase of the competition singing “I Am Here,” from the musical, “The Color Purple” and Miss Delta Brook Bumgarner won in the evening wear/on-stage question phase.
VICKSBURG, MS

