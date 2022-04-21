HTN: Double Decker, Hotel Bookings and Graduate School Enrollment

A college professor sparked outrage online after a student claimed that she called the police on two classmates who were only two minutes late to her English lecture at Georgia State University. In a now-viral TikTok video with more than 135,000 likes, GSU student Bria Blake, 20, claimed tenured English...
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against for-profit school Walden University claiming it participated in a scheme to lure and trap students, specifically Black and female students, in a cycle of debt and despair. The New York Times reports the National Student Legal Defense Network filed the class-action suit in...
The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy (SR1 CPSA) will open for the 2022-2023 school year in Canton, Mississippi. The facility will be the state’s first and only public STEM Charter School for kindergarten through 5th grade. The first school year will begin with kindergarten and 1st grade classes. The school […]
In 2019, over 70,000 people joyously flooded the historic Courthouse Square to attend the Double Decker Arts Festival — an annual celebration of Oxford’s illustrious artistic, musical and culinary scene. “Originally inspired by the Double Decker bus that Oxford imported from England in 1994, the festival showcases Oxford...
A Mississippi public school district announced that it has placed new restrictions on more than 20 books after complaints from parents about “mature content” in the books. Jackson news source report that the Madison County school system will require students to get parental permission before checking more than 20 books placed in restricted circulation in the district’s elementary, middle, and high school libraries.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This year, Whitehaven High School students went above and beyond when it comes to college scholarships. We dropped by the school to spend time with one of their million dollar scholars. You might remember the late famous rapper, Notorious B.I.G.’s song, “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems.”...
In 2017, the National Disability Institute completed a financial survey. It showed that students with disabilities take out fewer loans than nondisabled individuals. However, 36% of respondents with student loan debt did not complete their degree. As someone living with a disability, you have other payment options — like scholarships....
The first round of the Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen preliminary competitions was underway Saturday afternoon at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with two veterans winning. Miss Deep South Madison McCarter won the talent phase of the competition singing “I Am Here,” from the musical, “The Color Purple” and Miss Delta Brook Bumgarner won in the evening wear/on-stage question phase.
There are a lot of life events that can lead to you wanting to step back from a full-time schedule. But just because you can’t commit as much time to your job as before doesn’t mean you have to quit altogether.
Students are advised to be “more relaxed” about the reputation of the universities they want to attend, after new research revealed they could be better off graduating with a good degree from a less prestigious university than with a lower-class degree from a selective institution. The report by...
