Comedian Whitney Cummings touches Newark with 4 shows at NJPAC
Whitney Cummings to perform 4 shows at NJPAC during her “Touch Me” tour.
She will perform 4 shows, two on Friday, May 13 and two Saturday, May 14 at 7PM and 9:30PM. Cummings will also be taping her upcoming Netflix special.
For tickets and info, go to www.whitneycummings.com.
