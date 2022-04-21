ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comedian Whitney Cummings touches Newark with 4 shows at NJPAC

PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374ZSn_0fGT9GQb00

Whitney Cummings to perform 4 shows at NJPAC during her “Touch Me” tour.

She will perform 4 shows, two on Friday, May 13 and two Saturday, May 14 at 7PM and 9:30PM. Cummings will also be taping her upcoming Netflix special.

For tickets and info, go to www.whitneycummings.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Actress/singer/comedian Lea DeLaria is back on Broadway in ‘POTUS’

Lea DeLaria, a 3-time SAG Award winner, is back on Broadway in the farce “POTUS” by Selina Fillinger. DeLaria, best known for the series “Orange Is the New Black,” last appeared on Broadway in 2001 in “The Rocky Horror Show.” She is also an accomplished jazz singer and comedian and tours constantly. “POTUS” is a […]
CELEBRITIES
PIX11

NJ cannabis customers need cash to purchase marijuana

NEW JERSEY— Better have some cash to score a weed stash. New Jersey rolls out adult-use cannabis sales Thursday, but buyers will not yet be able to purchase products with a credit card since banks are federally regulated, according to a report by NJ.com. However, the House passed the SAFE Banking Act a year ago, which would […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
MUSIC
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Cummings
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Chris Rock?

Chris Rock is one of America's most successful comedians. He also acts, writes, produces and directs. He has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Touch Me#Njpac#Nexstar Media Inc
Complex

‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocks Will Smith’s Oscars Slap in Skit Starring Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Redd

Will Smith’s Oscars slap was perfect fodder for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The show’s skit on the incident starred Chris Redd as Will Smith and comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a seat filler at the ceremony. The seat filler is at first ecstatic to meet his idol, and while they are chatting, someone can be heard imitating Chris Rock’s G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith in the background. Smith momentarily gets up from his seat and the slap happens out of the shot; and when he returns, the seat filler is no longer excited about his encounter with Smith.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

David Muir returns to GMA for emotional tribute to Robin Roberts

David Muir is part of a large group of Good Morning America stars who are celebrating the tenure and achievements of a key member of the team. The ABC anchor joined in to pay tribute to GMA's Robin Roberts ahead of her milestone on-air celebration, when she marks 20 years with the morning show.
WORLD
PIX11

PIX11

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy