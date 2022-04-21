HS TRACK: Seniors bring leadership to deep Lady Rebels team

Legacy High seniors, Loredana Fouonji, Myleah Young, Yani Flores and Christallynn Tate all helped the Lady Rebels win 2nd place in District 2-6A track and field meet. 04/20/2022 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Legacy coach Frank Maldonado says this year’s Lady Rebels track & field team is the best he’s coached since he took over in 2017.

The Lady Rebels validated their coach’s belief in them at the District 2-6A meet in Abilene last week by winning seven events and making a run at the district championship with a second-place finish to Wolfforth Frenship.

Maldonado says the team has four seniors in Loredana Fouonji, Christallynn Tate, Myleah Young and Yani Flores who have brought strong leadership and a competitive spirit to the track & field team. These four seniors have a winning track record, as Fouonji, Tate and Flores teamed up to lift the LHS volleyball team to an undefeated season in district, while Young and Fouonji helped the girls basketball team to its first district title since 2016.

The Lady Rebels will look to continue their winning ways when they compete in the District 1-6A/2-6A Area Track & Field Meet at 10 a.m. MDT Thursday at Franklin High School in El Paso. The top four competitors in every event move on to the Region I-6A meet, April 29-30 in Arlington.

At the district meet, Aliyah Valdez, Fouonji, Young and Aaralyn Strambler teamed up to push the Lady Rebels’ 800 relay team to a district title by finishing first (1 minute, 46.58 seconds).

Despite winning gold medals, Maldonado said the team came away unsatisfied after having a bad handoff in the race.

“It’s like we want to win and they did really, really well,” Maldonado said. “As a matter of fact, they were just distraught because the handoffs were not good. (I said) ‘Relax, we won. We’ll clean that up. We qualified. We did what we were supposed to. Let’s move on.’”

Fouonji joined junior teammates Leah Acosta (discus & shot put) and Kylah Washington (100 meters and 200) as one of three Lady Rebels that claimed two gold medals at the district meet.

Fouonji won the high jump with a personal record height of 5 feet, 4 inches.

Fouonji’s competitiveness was evident on a day that could have been potentially her last time competing in a high school track meet.

“I was very focused that day,” Fouonji said. “I took a lot more time warming up because I knew it was a moment to be serious. It’s now or never. I don’t get another chance after this. I just knew I had to be dialed in.”

Maldonado says Fouonji is a points machine that produces points no matter what event he places her in.

Tate also set a personal record at the district meet with a mark of 18-7 in the long jump.

Maldonado and Tate say the goal now is to hit the 19-foot mark, which would put her at another level.

“I also feel like I have a lot of competition which is what I thrive off of,” Tate said. “I feel like everyone surrounding me, no matter what school you’re from, if you’re competing against me, you push me to do better and I feel like that toward everyone. I just love competition. I feel like that has played a big part in me just wanting to do better and knowing I can do better.”

Maldonado says this Lady Rebels team is the first where everybody across the board has busted their tails to be the best they can be. That’s something Young has noticed, too.

“All of them are levelheaded,” said Young, who also qualified for area with Fouonji, Valdez and Washington on the 400 relay team. “All of them know what hard work is so we all want the same thing and we work just as hard. I feel like we’re all on the same page.”

Flores might have been the unsung hero of the team, as the shot put standout just barely started throwing the discus a month ago to help the team with depth. Maldonado said not many seniors would have taken up a new event so late in their career and poured their heart into it.

“I really think that we like winning the district,” Flores said of the four seniors. “We want to help the track team to win the district championship. Unfortunately, we got second, but we tried the best we could. It was a good group.”

District 1-6A/2-6A Area Track Meet

Midland ISD qualifiers

Boys

100 meters – Canyon Moses, Legacy; Caleb Lloyd, Midland High

200 – Makhilyn Young, LHS

400 – Daniel Villegas, MHS

800 – Bridger Bowcutt, LHS

3,200 – Bowcutt

300 hurdles – Noah Crumpler, MHS

400 relay – LHS (Deonta Sonnier, Christopher Brazzell, Young, Moses); MHS (Elijah McCoy, Brian’Zai Perez, Jake Worley, Lloyd)

800 relay – LHS (Sonnier, Brazzell, Bradyn Huffman, Young); MHS (McCoy, Perez, Worley, Thombias Moy)

1,600 relay – MHS (Lloyd, Perez, Worley, Villegas)

High jump – Kaden Childress, MHS

Pole vault – Dominik Barraza, LHS; Caleb Hardy, LHS

Long jump – D’Marion White, MHS

Shot put – Garrett Whitehill, LHS; Girevis Bobey, LHS

Discus – Whitehill; Kaiden Andrews, LHS; Bobey; Blaine Hamilton, MHS

Girls

100 – Kylah Washington, LHS; Aaralyn Strambler, LHS; Brielle Bracken, MHS; Mckia McCoy, MHS

200 – Washington; Strambler

800 – Makayla Williams, MHS

100 hurdles – Sydney Vincent, MHS

300 hurdles – Taylor Gonzalez, MHS

400 relay – MHS (Zinnia Mathews, Bracken, McCoy, Gonzalez); LHS (Aliyah Valdez, Loredana Fouonji, Myleah Young, Washington)

800 relay – LHS (Valdez, Fouonji, Young, Strambler)

1,600 relay – MHS (Stephanie Olmos, Serenity Lopez, Ale Monteverde, Williams)

High jump – Fouonji; Jamie Swisher, MHS

Pole vault – Kaitlyn Wiggins, LHS

Long jump – Christallynn Tate, LHS; Gonzalez

Triple jump – Bracken

Shot put – Leah Acosta, LHS; Pamela Ouattara, LHS

Discus – Acosta; Sydnee Patman, LHS