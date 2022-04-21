ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death row inmate Oscar Smith’s execution delayed

By Ethan Illers
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Death row inmate Oscar Smith, 72, will not be executed Thursday evening as planned due to an issue with the injection.

“Due to an oversight in preparation for lethal injection, the scheduled execution of Oscar Smith will not move forward tonight. I am granting a temporary reprieve while we address Tennessee Department of Correction protocol. Further details will be released when they are available,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a statement.

McMinn County factory to lay off more than 500 employees

The announcement was made at 6:46 p.m. Thursday. Previously, the state announced they denied his last filing.

Smith had also been served his last meal according to the Tennessee Department of Correction. His last meal consisted of a double bacon cheeseburger, deep dish apple pie and vanilla bean ice cream.

Smith was convicted of murdering his estranged wife and her two sons at their Nashville home in 1989.

His execution will be the first the state of Tennessee has carried out since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row#Wkrn#Nexstar Media Inc
