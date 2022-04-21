ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Rare milkweed species could threaten border security operations in South Texas

By Sandra Sanchez
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7CWT_0fGT8fGR00

MISSION, Texas ( Border Report ) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants to put on the endangered species list rare milkweed that is found in two South Texas counties, but Texas officials are balking because it could interfere with state border security plans.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this week sent a letter to the federal agencies saying that listing prostrate milkweed as an endangered and critical habitat would risk security on the Texas-Mexico border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444TLY_0fGT8fGR00
A species of milkweed is seen April 21, 2022, at the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

If the prostrate milkweed were to make the list, then the area where it grows — in Starr and Zapata counties — would be exempt from border barrier construction. And that could halt the construction of a border wall that the state of Texas currently is building outside of the town of La Grulla.

UPDATE: 1st section of Texas-built border wall nearly done in Starr County

The state is funding millions of dollars to build its own wall, which is nearly 2 miles long and the first phase nearly complete.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said the state plans to build more sections of wall throughout Starr County.

But the finicky and hard-to-grow prostrate milkweed species could stop border wall plans.

In his Monday letter, Paxton wrote that “the decision to designate critical habitat requires more than merely determining that the prostrate milkweed species is at risk. The designation determination must also account for the potential implications to border security, which implicates national security, Texas’s security and economy, and other public policy priorities, such as combatting human and drug trafficking, which are rampant in areas near the border.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jkgm_0fGT8fGR00
Teas Gov. Greg Abbott watches Dec. 18, 2021, as a panel of state-funded border wall is built in rural Starr County outside La Grulla, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials feel otherwise.

The agency in February announced their proposal to put 691 acres of critical habitat under protection to safeguard the prostrate milkweed, one of several milkweed species that the beloved monarch butterflies need in order to survive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHnV5_0fGT8fGR00

“This listing and critical habitat proposal is based on the best available science,” the agency said . This “will help raise awareness about the threats to this plant and inspire diverse partnerships on its behalf.”

“Prostrate milkweed’s flowers attract and support native pollinators, especially large bees and wasps, and it is a host plant for monarch butterflies,” said Chris Best, state botanist for the Fish and Wildlife Service in Texas. “Unfortunately, this species is negatively impacted by competition from introduced buffelgrass and increased development in its native Tamaulipan shrubland habitat.”

Prized monarch butterflies can only lay their eggs on milkweed species and the prostrate milkweed makes up a significant habitat for the development of their larvae, National Butterfly Center Executive Director Marianna Treviño-Wright told Border Report.

Climate change behind unprecedented increase in butterfly species appearing in South Texas, experts say

“All milkweed species are important to monarchs and their ability to reproduce, especially as they’re headed back through Texas after over-wintering in Mexico because they’re looking for milkweed to lay their eggs on,” Treviño-Wright said as she perused the center’s vast borderland grounds on Thursday looking for various milkweed species.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQCCz_0fGT8fGR00
National Butterfly Center Executive Director Marianna Treviño-Wright stands in front of a patch of milkweed on April 21, 2022, at the nonprofit located on the border in Mission, Texas. Monarch, as well as queen and soldier butterflies must lay their eggs on milkweed in order to survive. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Her nonprofit is located in Hidalgo County, just east of Starr County, where the soil has too much clay for prostrate milkweed to grow. But there are several other species of milkweed on the premises that attract butterflies, such as tropical milkweed and zizotes milkweed, all of which attract monarchs and their cousins, the queen and soldier butterflies, she said.

Millions of butterflies migrate north and south through this eco-corridor of the Rio Grande Valley leading to Mexico every year.

Lights Out campaign urges Texans to dim night lights to help migrating birds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdfeF_0fGT8fGR00
The colorful tropical milkweed species is seen at the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Fish and Wildlife Service held a public commenting period that ended on Monday, the same day that Paxton sent his letter.

Treviño-Wright said she hopes the federal agency will decide to list the prostrate milkweed on the endangered species list to help butterflies, and to prevent future border wall construction, which she says is not necessary and militarizes the border region.

National Butterfly Center closes indefinitely citing ongoing threats from far-right agitators

“The federal government has the ability to waive every law including the endangered species act covering plants and animals for border wall construction. The state doesn’t have that authority so if the state wants to continue building they risk running amok, running afoul of the endangered species act for their plans if the prostrate milkweed is listed,” she said.

‘Radical right’ extremism, ‘hate’ groups become more mainstream in U.S. society, report says

The National Butterfly Center will open to the public on Saturday after being closed since late January due to a security threat by far-right organizations, Treviño-Wright told Border Report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

El Pasoans push for stopping execution of Texas mother

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A small group of El Pasoans gathered in front of the El Paso County Courthouse to protest the scheduled execution of a Latina Texas mother, accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2008 in Cameron County in the Rio Grande Valley. Melissa Lucio was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Search continues for Texas soldier that attempted to save migrants

EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Military Department continues its search for the missing soldier that attempted to save migrants from drowning along the Rio Grande. On Friday, the Texas Military Department issued a statement regarding a soldier who had gone missing working along the river as part of Operation Lone Star during a […]
EAGLE PASS, TX
KTSM

Guilty pleas by We Build The Wall members resonate in South Texas

National Butterfly Center Executive Director Marianna Treviño-Wright told Border Report on Friday that she was "thrilled" after the founder of We Build The Wall plead guilty in a New York federal court to conspiracy and tax fraud. reviño-Wright and the North American Butterfly Association, parent company of the National Butterfly Center, have a defamation lawsuit pending in a South Texas court against We Build The Wall founder Brian Kolfage and the organization.
MISSION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mission, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Mission, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Government
Mission, TX
Government
City
Mission, TX
City
Zapata, TX
Washington Examiner

Mexico pulls security forces from heavy-hit Texas border town

EAGLE PASS, Texas — The strong show of force that Mexican military and federal police displayed at the border last week in an effort to deter illegal migration was short-lived, as all signs of security forces have since vanished. Mexican vehicles put on a show at the border Thursday...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas governor says arresting terror watch list suspects at US border ‘is making our country less secure’

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has accused President Joe Biden of “abandoning” national security as he continues his drive of sending undocumented migrants from his state to Washington DC.In an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCullum on Wednesday, Mr Abbott said he is “bringing the border to Biden”.“Border security has always been the federal government’s responsibility until the Biden administration,” he said.“The Biden administration has abandoned its responsibility to secure the borders and even more dangerous, the Biden administration has abandoned its responsibility for national security.”“Because Martha as you know there have been almost two dozen people during the term...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ken Paxton
Daily Mail

Change of tune, Jen? Psaki says it is 'NICE' that Texas is bussing migrants from the border to D.C. because they are 'free to travel' and 'helps them get to their final destination'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it was 'nice' that Texas was giving migrants a free ride on Wednesday when asked about the news that the first bus had arrived from Texas at the nation's capital after Gov. Abbott's new immigration plan to fight back at what he says is the federal government's lax border policies.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Immigration Policy#Native Species#Border Wall#Milkweed#Border Report
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll bus thousands of migrants to Washington D.C. and check all vehicles at the border to stop cartels as he declares war on Biden's 'open border' policies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will be be bussing thousands of illegal migrants who cross the border straight to Washington DC and leaving them on the steps of the US Capitol for President Biden to deal with. Announcing the new plan at a press conference Wednesday, the GOP governor...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Second bus of migrants from Texas arrives in DC as Abbott continues to battle White House

Washington DC was the site of a second arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants who apparently voluntarily accepted rides to the city from Texas on Thursday.The state’s governor, Greg Abbott, is engaged in a duel with the Biden administration over his criticism of their handling of illegal migration. Republicans have resisted every effort by the Biden administration to roll back cuts to legal migrations as well as policies deemed as inhumane, and in particular demanded that the CDC reaffirm the Department of Homeland Security’s ability to turn asylum-seekers away at the border due to Covid concerns, a policy...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
UPI News

Texas soldiers sentenced to prison for smuggling immigrants

March 26 (UPI) -- Two active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in an illegal immigrant smuggling scheme. Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, admitted to conspiring to transport undocumented people. Gore was sentenced to 30 months and Williams was sentenced to 24 months by U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo, the Justice Department announced Friday. Both sentences also included three years of post-release supervision.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Border Brothers gang member with ‘extensive’ criminal, immigration history arrested in California mountains

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Border Brothers gang member early Saturday after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into California. Agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested the individual in the Jacumba Wilderness Region, which is located in southcentral California. The agents encountered the individual around 12:10 a.m....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
887K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy