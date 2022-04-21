Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wise FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Wise County * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected, as well as water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Decatur, Bridgeport, Briar, Pecan Acres, Springtown, Alvord, New Fairview, Aurora, Boyd, Chico, Paradise, Cottondale, Boonsville, Rhome, Runaway Bay, Newark and Lake Bridgeport.
Comments / 0