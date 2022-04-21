Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast SNEAKER WAVES AND ENHANCED RIP CURRENTS TODAY .A long period northwest swell arrives today. This long period swell will result in increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents, especially during the afternoon and evening. Individuals are advised to remain off of exposed coastal rocks and jetties if visiting the coast. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Long period swell will lead to an increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast. * WHERE...Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 10 AM PDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents during the afternoon and evening today.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO