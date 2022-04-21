ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 02:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast SNEAKER WAVES AND ENHANCED RIP CURRENTS TODAY .A long period northwest swell arrives today. This long period swell will result in increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents, especially during the afternoon and evening. Individuals are advised to remain off of exposed coastal rocks and jetties if visiting the coast. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Long period swell will lead to an increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast. * WHERE...Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 10 AM PDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents during the afternoon and evening today.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, Orange County Inland Areas and San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. there can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large unexpected waves along the coast. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast and Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo BREEZY AND GUSTY SOUTHEAST WINDS TO IMPACT CAMERON, WILLACY, HIDALGO AND KENEDY COUNTIES Surface observations continue to report strong southeasterly winds across portions of Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo and Kenedy Counties. These areas can expect sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts between 30 to 40 mph at times into this afternoon. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BAY COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall, St. Joseph, Starke by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marshall; St. Joseph; Starke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern St. Joseph, northeastern Starke and northern Marshall Counties through 530 PM EDT/430 PM CDT/ At 504 PM EDT/404 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hamlet, or 7 miles northeast of Knox, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Plymouth around 515 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bremen and Lakeville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wise FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Wise County * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected, as well as water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Decatur, Bridgeport, Briar, Pecan Acres, Springtown, Alvord, New Fairview, Aurora, Boyd, Chico, Paradise, Cottondale, Boonsville, Rhome, Runaway Bay, Newark and Lake Bridgeport.
WISE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bay; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BAY AND NORTHERN MIDLAND COUNTIES At 409 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edenville, or 9 miles northeast of Coleman, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Bentley around 425 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mount Forest and Hope. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAY COUNTY, MI

