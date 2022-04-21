ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Urgent Care opens in Henderson

By KTNV Staff
 2 days ago
Jovive Health Urgent Care, owned by Vituity, held a ribbon cutting and open house event on Thursday to celebrate their new location at 105 N Pecos Rd.

Jovive Health replaced Legacy Urgent Care that was open for 25 years. This is the urgent care's first location in Nevada.

“Jovive is thrilled to expand our offerings to the Henderson community,” says Cat Sartin, vice president of outpatient medicine at Vituity. “This extraordinary medical and urgent care team is well equipped to care for patients where and when they need us.”

The new urgent care will offer virtual visits, online reservations, walk ins and extended hours.

Here are some of the urgent care's services:

  • Treatment of illnesses and injuries
  • Rapid COVID-19 testing
  • Sports and school physicals
  • Occupational medicine
  • DOT physicals
  • On-site diagnostics: X-ray, Lab tests, and EKGs

Jovive Health’s Dr. Saima Khalid says, “As a resident of the Henderson area for the past seven years, I’m thrilled for this opportunity to bring my medical expertise to this community with an organization so focused on improving healthcare”.

The open house and ribbon cutting event offered refreshments and clinic tours.

