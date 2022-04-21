ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staples Meat Market begins construction on new location

By Scot Thomas
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
Folks at the Staples Street Meat Market began their next journey on Thursday as they broke ground on their new location.

It will have a larger parking lot, drive through, a dining area, a patio area, and they will begin home delivery. It's also less than a block north of the current location.

"And hopefully serve the community better with a modernized facility, with a better parking lot and updated and upgraded more modern facility," Michael Meehan, Staples Street Meat Market owner said.

Construction is expected to finish early next year.

