ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

No charges for off-duty North Carolina deputy who fatally shot pedestrian amid confrontation

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKme7_0fGT7ZSE00

The off-duty deputy who shot and killed a Black pedestrian amid a confrontation on a busy North Carolina road earlier this year won't face charges, a prosecutor announced Thursday.

The special prosecutor who reviewed charges in the fatal shooting of Jason Walker on Jan. 8 determined Lt. Jeffrey Hash had reason to fear bodily harm and to defend himself.

Kimberley Spahos, director of the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys, wrote in a letter Thursday that the shooting occurred after Walker jumped onto Hash's private vehicle "for an unknown reason," ripped the windshield wiper off and began to smash the windshield.

Hash's wife and daughter were inside the vehicle.

PREVIOUSLY: 911 call released after off-duty North Carolina sheriff's deputy fatally shoots Black man

FAMILY: 'All we're asking for is the truth'

After shouting at Walker to stop, Hash then exited his truck. Walker lunged at Hash, who shot Walker four times, according to the letter.

An autopsy released in March found that Walker had gunshot wounds to his head, chest, back and thigh. The report noted that no alcohol or illegal drugs were found in his system.

Fayetteville officials have released three police body camera videos from the scene, showing witnesses as well as Walker's shocked father describing the chaotic scene to police officers.

The videos do not show the shooting or what led up to it. The prosecutor's investigation did not provide clarity on what prompted Walker to approach the truck in the first place.​​​​​​

The witnesses described how Walker jumped on the vehicle, and his father said Walker tore off a windshield wiper.

"He came out the yard and I was trying to get him to come back over here," Anthony Walker said. "And I called him. I said, 'Come back, Jason.'"

North Carolina self-defense law allows the use of deadly force if someone reasonably believes they or another person are in imminent danger of great bodily harm or death, Spahos wrote.

"In this case, the evidence clearly supports the conclusion that Hash reasonably believed that he, his wife, and his child were in imminent danger of great bodily injury or death at the hands of Walker," Spahos said.

The letter also noted that, in considering criminal charges, prosecutors had to determine whether they could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime happened.

But an attorney for Walker’s family said self-defense laws like North Carolina's justify killings of people of color. The laws enable "people who are quick to pull the trigger and end a life," civil rights attorney Ben Crump said in a statement, which said an officer like Hash should have known how to deescalate a tense situation without using deadly force.

"The decision from the special prosecutor to not press charges against Jeffrey Hash is upsetting to everyone who knew and loved Jason in his life and has mourned his untimely death," said Civil rights attorney Ben Crump. "This case speaks to the need for reform of the North Carolina laws and their equivalents across the nation that allow unnecessary deadly force as a means of self-protection, which we often see loosely interpreted."

The shooting ignited protests in Fayetteville from demonstrators who demanded police accountability.

An attorney for Hash, Parrish Daughtry, praised the special prosecutor's decision.

“We greatly appreciate that this was not a quick arrest situation, but rather that the state did what appears to be a very thorough investigation,” she said. She said her client grieves for the loss of life and for Walker's family.

Contributing: Celina Tebor, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: No charges for off-duty North Carolina deputy who fatally shot pedestrian amid confrontation

Comments / 74

s s
2d ago

great finally justice is on the right side. the guy should have never tried to harm that family. self defense proves one again do not attack someone with a gun.

Reply
23
Baine Downer
1d ago

When people learn how to obey n quit thinking they above the law..maybe they want get shot. Great job officer

Reply
9
Leon Staten
8h ago

there is no descalstion when your family is involved. this officer has my full support

Reply(2)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime with multiple suspects and how authorities wouldn’t stop until everyone involved was arrested. Authorities were investigating what they describe as a gang-related shooting that happened in Monroe. Three individuals had already been arrested, but two were still on the […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Walker
Person
Ben Crump
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Illegal Drugs
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

451K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy