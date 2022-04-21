ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Grey's Anatomy': Katherine Heigl's 'cruel and mean' work hours claim backed by Ellen Pompeo

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Ellen Pompeo is backing up claims made by her former "Grey's Anatomy" co-star Katherine Heigl about the medical drama's "cruel and mean" work hours.

In the latest episode of her "Tell Me" podcast, the longtime "Grey's" star, 52, reminisced with Kate Walsh , who recently reprised her role on the show as Dr. Addison Montgomery, about their work days, which could stretch 17 hours, and spoke out about backlash Heigl received for criticizing the show over it.

"It was — I'm gonna keep saying this because I hope it embarrasses them — a 17-hour day, which I think is cruel and mean," Heigl told Letterman back in 2009 about her first day back at the show after a break.

On her podcast, Pompeo said Heigl was "100% right" and "ballsy" for telling the truth.

"And had she said that today, she'd be a complete hero," Pompeo continued. "But she's ahead of her time, made a statement about our crazy hours and, of course, let's slam a woman and call her ungrateful. When the truth is, she was 100% honest, and it's absolutely correct what she said."

Ellen Pompeo is backing up claims made by her former "Grey's Anatomy" co-star Katherine Heigl (pictured) about the medical drama's "cruel and mean" work hours. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pompeo added that young actors are more susceptible to mistreatment on set because they're "so excited to be there."

"You're so happy to be invited to the party that you're willing to do whatever it is they're asking you to do," she said.

Much has been discussed about Heigl's exit from the show, but the 2021 book "How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy" by Lynette Rice suggests myriad factors were behind it. The most well-known controversy: When Heigl said publicly she didn't submit herself for an Emmy less than a year after she won (for best supporting actress in a drama series in 2007) on account of the lackluster (in her opinion) material given to her at the time.

Ellen Pompeo says Denzel Washington 'went nuts' on her while directing for 'Grey's Anatomy'

"I could have more gracefully said that without going into a private work matter," she told Rice. "It was between me and the writers. I ambushed them, and it wasn't very nice or fair."

Ultimately, Heigl left after adopting her first child with husband Josh Kelley. She said starting a family "changed everything" and she no longer craved full-time work.

A former ABC Studios executive said they could've reached a happy medium, but that Heigl was after a film career. Another "person familiar with the situation" said she and "Grey's" creator Shonda Rhimes had difficulty working together.

The 5 most shocking stories from the new, unauthorized 'Grey's Anatomy' oral history

Contributing: David Oliver

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Grey's Anatomy': Katherine Heigl's 'cruel and mean' work hours claim backed by Ellen Pompeo

Comments / 6

Kelly Combs
1d ago

Some people love their jobs, and some don't. Heigl is obviously didn't. Nothing against her though. She was young, and didn't realize acting took time. There is line rehearsls, staging, costumes, screener, ect. to get right. All this takes time. And that's where the time goes. And this was a weekly medical series, so they had to get it right. The money must have been right for her, or she would have resigned early on in her career with the show. And wasn't she a regular cast member? So she got a weekly pay check. BUT ACTING IS HARD WORK when everything is said. And I don't want to ever do it.

3
MrDarksprayer
1d ago

she works in that industry and in that industry long hours is expected. also actors and actresses aren't on set everyday

3
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Josh Kelley
Person
Katherine Heigl
Person
Kate Walsh
Person
Shonda Rhimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anatomy#Work Hours#Grey S Anatomy
