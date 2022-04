President Joe Biden’s immigration policies on the U.S.-Mexico border have fueled the prolonged detention of tens of thousands of asylum-seekers in the past year, according to a new report by a human rights group. Nearly all the immigrants apprehended by authorities during the period were taken into custody in a region where asylum access has been largely shuttered since March 2020 and where anyone who asks for asylum outside a port of entry — a right enshrined under domestic and international law — is considered a threat until proved otherwise.

