Ross County Sheriff’s Office Searches for Runaway Teen Ross County Sheriff

Ross County, Ohio

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a 14-year-old runaway.

Kyle Simonton Jr. was last seen at his residence on Cooks Hill Road around 2:30 pm, Thursday.

Kyle is described as 6’, 200 lbs, with brown hair and blue-green eyes.

Reports say he was wearing a black hat, blue Champion jacket with white sleeves, black jeans, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Kyle’s whereabouts should call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185 or contact their local law enforcement agency.