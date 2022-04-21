Virginia school bus crash injures 4 children, 1 adult, authorities say

EKL GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- One driver was killed and the other suffered life-threatening injuries when a charter bus crashed into his car on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway Friday afternoon.The accident happened just before 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Busse Road, near Elk Grove Village, according to Illinois State Police.A 62-year-old Chicago woman was driving a beige 2004 Nissan, a 66-year-old Wheeling man drove the charter bus in the lane to the right. The charter bus crossed into the Nissan's lane for reasons unknown and hit the Nissan, state police said.The Nissan flipped onto its roof on the left shoulder. The charter bus crossed all lanes of traffic and came to rest on the right side of the roadway.The man who had been driving the charter bus died at the scene. The woman driving the Nissan was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.I-90 westbound at Busse Road was closed for several hours after the crash, but were reopened at 6:33 p.m.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO