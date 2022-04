SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The city of Shelley kicked off its second annual Spring into Service clean-up event early Saturday morning. The city has partnered with Blackfoot, Firth and the Just Serve organization for the past two years to clean up areas of the community. "We just each take a section of town and then The post Shelley residents clean up East Idaho with Just Serve appeared first on Local News 8.

SHELLEY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO