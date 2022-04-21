SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office was able to locate a missing 42-year-old woman on Friday who had not been seen by her family for months.

Alichia Starnes, was reported missing by a family member who had not seen or spoken to Starnes since December 2021, and another family member reported seeing Starnes "a few months ago" when she was visiting the Midwest, according to Sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

The Sheriff's Office reported her missing on Thursday, but reported that detectives were able to make contact with her on Friday.

The post UPDATE: San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .