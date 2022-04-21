ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

People with autism struggle to find jobs

By Taylor Levesque, 23ABC, Muska Olumi, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGmqs_0fGT5jP200

During the month of April, 23ABC is honoring Autism Acceptance Month.

An ongoing effort to promote autism awareness to assure that all affected by the developmental disorder are able to achieve a high quality of life.

Autism Speaks estimates that nearly half of 25-year-olds with autism have never held a paying job and that, as high as 85%, are unemployed.

An employee who works right here at 23ABC News said sometimes he feels misunderstood when speaking to employers during the interview process and said most people on the autism spectrum are capable of obtaining a professional job.

This is 23ABC News Morning Director Michael Precourt. He has Asperger’s Syndrome, a condition on the autism spectrum, that affects his ability to socialize and communicate.

“Even though I know the answers to the questions, it’s just outwardly communicating them that is not the easiest thing in the world.”

He said he stammers, which means he takes long pauses when he talks. That can make networking and job interviews difficult.

“85% of us don’t have a job at all so the fact that I’m here and employed at all is somewhat of a miracle.”

“My supervisor was able to look past that and see that out of all of the candidates he interviewed for the job who applied and wanted it, that I was the person who fit the job description best.”

Here in the Kern County community, Bakersfield Arc helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities gain employment.

Senior Director of Job Development Jaime Valdez Jr. said just because people with autism struggle with communication skills, doesn’t mean they aren’t qualified for employment.

“[For] a lot of employers, it’s like walking on eggshells. They don’t know what to say, what they can’t say, or can I do this, can I do that? Absolutely you can, you’re the employer so we want to make sure everyone is being treated fairly.”

Valdez Jr. said everyone should be treated fairly and helps train adults for the workforce.

“We want to make sure the individual is trained prior to job readiness, resume ready, interview skills, communication skills, time management, anything and everything that has to do with being successful in the workforce.”

Program Manager Yaritza Castro said she was recently diagnosed with autism and was able to get a job working with children.

“This is my first year doing that. I've never been in any type of leadership role before.”

Castro said she’s struggled with instruction and communication skills in the past but this opportunity has helped her grow.

“By understanding myself, I am able to help these kiddos out more too. Because it's more that the irony is I'm teaching them stuff that is a little bit slower for me to grasp so I’m also learning along with them.”

Precourt said if you’re struggling professionally or personally, don’t give up.

“Keep going, keep sending out those applications, and don’t stop interviewing, don’t be afraid to send a follow-up email. I spent about six months interviewing at different locations before I finally got an offer to go to a town I had never even heard of before coming here. I did it, I'm here and I know you can do it too. So, don’t give up you’re going to want to but don’t do it. Just keep going you can do it you can make it.”

Valdez Jr. said he hopes more employers will give people diagnosed with intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance at employment.

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

As job market booms, some employers struggle to hire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - New numbers from the state show Colorado has now recovered all of the jobs lost in early 2020 outside of the farm industry. Colorado’s unemployment rate sits at four percent. That is the lowest it’s been since February 2020. But just because the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Gillian May

Having Both Mental Health and Alcohol Addiction Issues

** Please consult your doctor for the most accurate advice about your health and wellbeing. As a former mental health nurse who has personally struggled with mental health and alcohol addiction issues, I think this topic doesn’t receive enough attention. In my practice, I saw many people come into hospital with both of these issues. Unfortunately, the treatments and approach rarely overlapped in a meaningful way. This meant that people often fell through the cracks causing both issues to spiral out of control.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Health
County
Kern County, CA
The Independent

Businesses failing to deal with menopause among staff, survey finds

The majority of British businesses are failing to deal with menopause in the workplace, according to new research.Just one in five employers considers menopausal symptoms during performance reviews of female staff.And only a quarter of businesses have a menopause policy at all, employment lawyers Irwin Mitchell found.It is the responsibility of organisations to create a menopause confident environment and the evidence suggests that those who do, retain talent and empower both their female and male employees.Dr Louise Newson, GPThe survey of HR leaders revealed most companies lack training for managers on this area and are not confident that their female...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Do Antidepressants Improve Quality of Life?

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders in the United States. It’s estimated that 21 million adults had at least one major depressive episode in 2020, and about two-thirds of those people received treatment, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But do people who are...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Speaks#Autism Spectrum#23abc News#Bakersfield Arc
SPY

Self-Soothing Products That Help Kids With Anxiety Work Through Their Worries (Without Medication)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you or someone you know has experienced anxiety, you’re aware of how it can manifest in different ways: Shaky hands, itchy skin, sleepless nights, tightness in the chest, negative thoughts on a loop — the list goes on and on. As adults, we understand that what we’re feeling is likely a side-effect of stress or fear and that if we have the tools to calm our minds and change our perspective, the...
KIDS
contagionlive.com

Teens and Young Adults Overdosing on Drugs for Common Mental Health Issues

A high number of teens and young adults with an overdose involving a benzodiazepine (BZD), like Xanax, or psychostimulant, like Adderall – medications commonly used to treat mental health issues like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders – have a recent medical prescription for a BZD or stimulant, according to Rutgers researchers who say physicians need to weigh the risks and benefits of these medications more closely.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
CatTime

Can Medical Marijuana Help Cats?

The idea of giving your cat marijuana may sound funny. But there's a growing community of people who believe medical marijuana is a safe alternative. The post Can Medical Marijuana Help Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
MedicalXpress

Ask the Pediatrician: How can parents prevent children from ingesting edibles?

Q: Marijuana is legal in our state, and I want to be sure my kids don't take any edibles. What are the best ways to prevent that?. A: Marijuana (cannabis) is now legal for medical and recreational use in many U.S. states. That means the availability of tempting treats that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, is on the rise. Unfortunately, so is the accidental THC poisoning risk these products pose to kids who get ahold of them.
KIDS
rolling out

Dr. Katherine Brown’s love for community is helping to save lives

One thing the past two years have shown us is that life is not only short but precious. So, when given the opportunity to save a life, one should lend a helping hand but may not have the know-how. Dr. Katherine Brown has been helping raise awareness and educate communities across the country on how to do CPR for over 10 years. Through her company, Learn CPR LLC, Dr. Brown has gone from Chicago and as far as Israel to teach CPR to communities and help reduce the troubling statistic that minorities are 30 percent less likely to receive bystander CPR in their communities.
NASHVILLE, TN
Verywell Mind

The Demand for Mental Health Services in Prisons is Surging

75% of the inmate population incarcerated in Massachusetts county jails need addiction and mental health services. Incarceration can contribute to mental health challenges, and services can help for successful re-entry into their communities. Given how oppression impacts who is policed and incarcerated, it is crucial to provide appropriate support for...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Service dogs change lives of veterans with PTSD for the better

Veterans can develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after stressful or traumatic events. Utrecht University researcher Emmy van Houtert studied the influence of service dogs on the symptoms of PTSD. She also looked at the effect of the service work on the dogs. Service dogs appear to change the lives of people with PTSD for the better. The dogs themselves do not seem to experience any stress from their work.
PETS
verywellmind.com

What the Rise in Smoking Says About Modern Day Coping Mechanisms

Annual cigarette sales have increased for the first time in 20 years, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Young adults in particular can be more vulnerable to stress and may use cigarettes as a coping mechanism. As mental health care remains inaccessible for a lot of people, people are turning...
MENTAL HEALTH
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy