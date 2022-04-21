Dungeons & Dragons Movie Gets Official Title, Coming Next March

Robert Pattinson in "The Batman" (Warner Bros. / Jonathan Olley) This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. "The Batman" has officially made more than $750 million at the box office, which pretty much guarantees that it's getting a sequel. Probably more than one. And indeed, there are lots of moments in the movie that seem to be setting up a sequel, most notably a scene near the end when the Riddler (Paul Dano), having been defeated by Batman, gets a creepy pick-me-up from the Joker (Barry Keoghan), who's in the next cell over at Arkham Asylum. It sounds like the two villains are going to team up, which certainly seems like sequel fodder. But on the commentary track for the movie, which is currently available as an Apple exclusive, director Matt Reeves swears that's not the case.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO