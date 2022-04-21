ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dungeons & Dragons Movie Gets Official Title, Coming Next March

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited Dungeons & Dragons movie now has its official title. During D&D Direct on Thursday, Paramount Pictures and eOne announced that the film is titled Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. You can see the reveal video below. The film is set to release on March 3rd, 2023...

