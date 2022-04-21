ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Move for Love Seattle

 2 days ago

Get outside and get moving for a good cause this spring! Head out to Move for Love Seattle...

WTOP

Seahawks have top 10 draft pick for first time since 2010

9. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10) LAST SEASON: The Seahawks endured their worst record in long tenure of Pete Carroll finishing at 7-10 and missing the playoffs for only the second time since 2012. Quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a finger injury that caused him to miss three-plus games. Wilson rushed his return from surgery and wasn’t the same for several weeks before an impressive late push. Running back Rashaad Penny was a revelation late in the season and was the most productive rusher in the league over the final month in one of the few bright spots. Tyler Lockett set a career high in yards receiving and DK Metcalf a career best in touchdown receptions, but Seattle’s offense was frustratingly inconsistent for much of the season. Safety Quandre Diggs was a Pro Bowl selection while Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks were among the league leaders in tackles. But Seattle’s defense ranked 28th in the league overall and 31st at stopping the pass. Seattle fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. after the season, promoted Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator and hired Sean Desai as assistant head coach of the defense.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Status of Seahawks RB Chris Carson still unknown after neck surgery

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson appeared in just four games this past season before he was initially sidelined with a neck injury, and head coach Pete Carroll suggested in late October that Carson may not return before the completion of the campaign. Carroll was proven right, as Carson ultimately elected to undergo season-ending neck surgery later in the fall.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

An NFL draft Day 2 for the ages: Revisiting Seattle Seahawks' 2012 picks of Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson 10 years later

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider likes to put on reggae music inside the team's draft room. It helps ease the tension that comes with the high-stakes event and can prevent the buzzkill of celebrating a pick, only to hear a draft analyst rip it on national television. So in between selections, the Seahawks will turn down the TV and turn up the Bob Marley.
SEATTLE, WA
SheKnows

Ciara & Russell Wilson Sell $36 Million Bellevue Waterfront Estate With Major Athletic Amenities

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are on the move and headed to Denver after the NFL was traded to the Broncos. Their Bellevue, Washington waterfront home, which includes two parcels of land, is on the market for $36 million. There are 1.86 acres of land and a magnificent 11,104-square-foot residence with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
BELLEVUE, WA
CBS Sports

Former Seahawks, Ravens safety Earl Thomas wants to return to NFL after two-year hiatus, per report

Earl Thomas isn't playing football, but he isn't retired. And he wants to play football again. The former Seahawks and Ravens safety, long regarded as one of the top players at his position, told ESPN on Friday that he's seeking a return to the NFL despite sitting out the last two seasons. The 32-year-old former Pro Bowler was last seen with Baltimore during the 2020 offseason, when both a domestic dispute and altercations with teammates preceded his release.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

QB Drew Lock has 'new lease on life' after trade to Seahawks

Quarterback Drew Lock failed to cement himself as the Denver Broncos' long-term answer at the sport's most important position across his first three NFL seasons and was then one of multiple individuals shipped to the Seattle Seahawks so Denver could land one-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade last month.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Veteran safety Earl Thomas eyeing return to NFL

While Thomas found a lot of success on the field, he also created plenty of controversies. His nine-season run with the Seattle Seahawks, which included six Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl win, ended poorly and was capped off with him flipping off head coach Pete Carroll while being carted off the field with a broken leg.
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Local officials attempt to kick out ‘Pike Street Drummer’ Chris Anderson

Chris Anderson, a street jazz drummer often performing across from Pike Place Market, is facing the wrath of nearby residents who want him and his music gone after years of bringing entertainment to the area. “There’s possibly a residential complaint,” Anderson told Gee and Ursula on KIRO Newsradio. “And I...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Draft: UNC QB Sam Howell could be intriguing on Day 2

Speculation about the Seahawks taking a quarterback in the NFL Draft next week has been rampant since the team traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos last month, but three specific QBs have generally been the focus when it comes up. “Every time we have a conversation about quarterbacks, we...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

How much movement should we expect from the Seahawks during draft?

We’re less than a week away from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft and the Seahawks enter the festivities armed with a number of high draft picks. Not only does Seattle have the No. 9 pick – the franchise’s highest since 2010 – but the Seahawks also have picks 40 and 41 in the second round and pick 72 in the third round.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Heaps: Two scenarios for Seahawks to trade back into 1st round

The Seahawks have some of the best draft capital in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft thanks to holding the No. 9 selection as well as back-to-back early picks in the second round. There’s a lot of speculation that the Seahawks, as they’re known to do, may trade down from the ninth overall pick.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Earl Thomas, former Seahawks safety says he's ready to play again

Former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas says he wants to resume his NFL career in 2022, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN. Thomas was a first-round draft pick by Seattle back in 2010 and became arguably the most-important piece for the great Legion of Boom defenses. He played nine years and 125 games for the Seahawks, totaling 28 interceptions, seven Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections. Thomas’ penchant for making clutch stops played a huge role in the team’s defensive dominance from 2012-2015.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Playoff-contending Stars come back to beat Seattle Kraken 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored two goals in a span of about two minutes to pull Dallas even in the second, and Vladislav Namestnikov got the game-winner soon after to give the playoff-contending Stars a much-needed 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Dallas Stars 3,...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: “Still gonna take some time” before we know Chris Carson’s status

Running back Chris Carson is under contract with the Seahawks for the 2022 season, but it remains unclear when he’ll be ready to get on the field. Carson suffered a neck injury in Week Four last season and missed the rest of the year after having surgery. On Thursday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Carson is still rehabbing and that the team doesn’t have a timeline for when he will be healthy enough to resume football activities.
SEATTLE, WA

