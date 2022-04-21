ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Tyler Jackson paces Wildcat golfers at Painted Dunes

By Bill Armendariz, Deming Headlight
 2 days ago
DEMING – Tyler Jackson became the latest Wildcat golfer to finish atop the leaderboard in tournament play. The junior varsity player led the Deming High team to a first-place finish at the Chaparral Invitational Tournament on Monday and became the most recent tournament medalist (low score) at the Painted Dunes course in El Paso.

Jackson carded a sizzling 72 to finish atop the leaderboard, and for the third week in a row, the ‘Cats broke 300 as a team.

“The fact that we have had four different players lead this team in tournament play speaks well of the depth on this team,” said DHS Coach James Williams. “This is a competitive group, and they challenge each other in practice.”

Freshman Riley Apodaca finished one shot back of Jackson with a 73-stroke count. Juniors Vari Mariscal (76), and Jacob Hernandez (78), and senior Johnny Contreras (79) followed to put the ‘Cats at a 299-championship total.

"Scoring under 300 as a team is a mark high school teams shoot for, Williams said. “It is also nice to see all our players break 80. Painted Dunes can be a scoreable golf course if you stay on the fairways. If you don’t, you are looking at a lot of desert, brush and bunkers that can add strokes.”

The Wildcats continue to trend in the right direction and appear to be peaking at the right time. Freshman Ernie Arrey (93) and eighth grader Noah Holguin (103) played unattached for DHS.

Silver High finished 53 shots behind Deming at 352. Hot Spring High checked in at third place with a 420 and host Chaparral closed at 498.

The Lady ‘Cats were the only full team in the tournament and posted a 381 score. Freshman Erin Turner led the Deming girls with an 88. Freshman Junior Nicole Jasso followed with a 92, Sophomore Kris Rodgers carded a 100, and juniors Rheganne Cabrera (101) and Daniela Flores (107) rounded out the varsity scoring.

Coach Williams said the Lady ‘Cats have struck a rough patch over the past three tournaments. “They are just not hitting on all cylinders. It’s been a bit of a struggle. They were trending upward at the beginning of the season but have since struggled as a team. “They need to work harder in practice and turn this thing around.”

Sophomore Himani Patel played unattached for DHS and fired a 106 round.

The DHS golf teams will be in action on Monday at the Silver High Invitational Tournament at Scott Park in Silver City.

Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-546-2611 (leave a message) or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.

