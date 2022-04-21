Get Lost In The World Theatre

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Music is good for the mind, body and soul…. and today’s guest radiate just that. They are performing the musical theater production ‘Into The Woods’ starting April 27th in Downtown Summerlin. Show director Michael Vojvodich and members of the “Dance Dynamics” Troup joined to tell us more.

