'Truth in sentencing' bill passes both chambers

Violent criminals may soon be serving 100% of their sentences after the 'Truth in Sentencing' bill passes in both chambers of the legislature.

The bill, sponsored by the leaders of both the House and Senate, adds more than two dozen offenses to an existing list of charges where those convicted have to serve either their entire sentence or up to 85% of it. Before the bill, there was an option for those offenders to get out much earlier with good behavior.

Eight of the total offenses require 100% sentence served. The rest would have the person serve 85% of the sentence.

The controversial idea would mean violent offenders couldn't use prison programs as incentives to get out early. Opponents said on the House floor Thursday this would actually be harmful to a lot of people who could be rehabilitated.

However, sponsor and House Speaker Cameron Sexton said this is about protecting potential victims in the community.

"I want to create hope on the front end and take them out of the pipeline so that they don't even go to prison," said Speaker Sexton. "That's a better society for us. We also shouldn't make law enforcement rearrest the same people 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, [or] 10 times. There has to be a line somewhere, if you cross that line you may be held accountable differently."

Here's a list of the offenses the bill adds to the statute:

100% SENTENCE OFFENSES



Attempted first-degree murder

Second-degree murder

Vehicular homicide resulting from the driver’s intoxication

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Especially aggravated kidnapping

Especially aggravated robbery

Carjacking

Especially aggravated burglary.

85% SENTENCE OFFENSES