ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

'Truth in sentencing' bill passes both chambers

By Kyle Horan
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10289i_0fGT4Jc300

Violent criminals may soon be serving 100% of their sentences after the 'Truth in Sentencing' bill passes in both chambers of the legislature.

The bill, sponsored by the leaders of both the House and Senate, adds more than two dozen offenses to an existing list of charges where those convicted have to serve either their entire sentence or up to 85% of it. Before the bill, there was an option for those offenders to get out much earlier with good behavior.

Eight of the total offenses require 100% sentence served. The rest would have the person serve 85% of the sentence.

The controversial idea would mean violent offenders couldn't use prison programs as incentives to get out early. Opponents said on the House floor Thursday this would actually be harmful to a lot of people who could be rehabilitated.

However, sponsor and House Speaker Cameron Sexton said this is about protecting potential victims in the community.

"I want to create hope on the front end and take them out of the pipeline so that they don't even go to prison," said Speaker Sexton. "That's a better society for us. We also shouldn't make law enforcement rearrest the same people 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, [or] 10 times. There has to be a line somewhere, if you cross that line you may be held accountable differently."

Here's a list of the offenses the bill adds to the statute:

100% SENTENCE OFFENSES

  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Second-degree murder
  • Vehicular homicide resulting from the driver’s intoxication
  • Aggravated vehicular homicide
  • Especially aggravated kidnapping
  • Especially aggravated robbery
  • Carjacking
  • Especially aggravated burglary.

85% SENTENCE OFFENSES

  • Aggravated assault, if the offense involved the use of a deadly weapon
  • Reckless aggravated assault, if the offense involved the use of a deadly weapon
  • Aggravated assault, if the offense involved strangulation or attempted strangulation
  • Aggravated assault, if the offense results in serious bodily injury or death of another
  • Aggravated assault against a first responder or nurse, if the offense involved the use of a deadly weapon
  • Aggravated assault against a first responder or nurse, if the offense involved strangulation or attempted strangulation
  • Aggravated assault against a first responder or nurse, if the offense results in serious bodily injury
  • Aggravated assault, if the offense results in the death of the first responder or nurse
  • Voluntary manslaughter
  • Vehicular homicide creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, the conduct constitutes the offense of drag racing, or within a posted construction zone, where the person killed, was a Department of Transportation employee or a highway construction worker
  • Reckless homicide
  • Aggravated kidnapping
  • Involuntary labor servitude
  • Trafficking persons for forced labor or services
  • Aggravated robbery
  • Aggravated burglary
  • Aggravated arson
  • Possessing a firearm or antique firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony
  • Manufacture, delivery, or sale of a controlled substance after two or more convictions
  • Criminally negligent homicide

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Sexton
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Kidnapping#Carjacking#Forced Labor#House#Senate
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Texas prosecutor refuses to impose ‘unethical’ death penalty days after requesting killer’s execution date

A Texas prosecutor has shared an emotional video explaining his change of heart over the “unethical” death penalty for a man convicted of murdering a store clerk to steal $1.25 – just days after his office requested a date for his execution.Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said in a Facebook Live from his office on Thursday afternoon that he had withdrawn his request for a death warrant and an execution date for John Henry Ramirez saying it was the “right thing to do”.Mr Gonzalez said he will now refuse to seek the death penalty in any case that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
freightwaves.com

2 more plead guilty in Louisiana staged accident scheme

The guilty pleas keep piling up in the Louisiana staged truck accident investigation.The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Duane Evans, has announced two new guilty pleas in the past 10 days, bringing the total to 32. There have been no convictions after a trial in the investigation, because as of yet, no defendants have chosen to go to trial.
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy