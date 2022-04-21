ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Man stabs driver in head during Janesville road rage incident

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 2 days ago
A road rage incident led to a man getting stabbed in the head in Janesville on Wednesday.

The Janesville Police Department and fire department responded to the 100 block of South Franklin Street around 7 p.m.

Police say the incident occurred near Racine Street and Main Street when the suspect vehicle pulled in front of the victim's vehicle, blocking his lane of traffic.

Police say the suspect got out of his car, approached the victim, and stabbed him in the head with a knife. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim and suspect did not know each other.

Officers later located the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Damien S. Walls, and arrested him.

The investigation is ongoing.

