City of Santa Maria to hand out environmentally friendly items for Earth Day

With Earth Day around the corner, Santa Maria residents will soon have more ways to properly dispose of their waste.

The city is hosting a giveaway event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Recycling Park at the Santa Maria landfill. Recycling containers, reusable tote bags, and organic wastebaskets will be handed out for free, to city customers.

Director of Utilities Shad Springer spoke with us about the importance of this city initiative, and how giving away these items will help improve the environment, as well as the state of the landfill in Santa Maria.

"With Earth Day this year, we are focusing on the landfill and recycling programs," Spring said.

He also spoke on the importance of saving water during the current drought, saying, "(Water) is a precious resource and the more we can save the better we'll be."

The handouts will be limited to one bundle per household. They will be given out as long as supplies last.