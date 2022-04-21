ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

City of Santa Maria to hand out environmentally friendly items for Earth Day

By Jacob Dizon
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CA44l_0fGT4CQy00

With Earth Day around the corner, Santa Maria residents will soon have more ways to properly dispose of their waste.

The city is hosting a giveaway event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Recycling Park at the Santa Maria landfill. Recycling containers, reusable tote bags, and organic wastebaskets will be handed out for free, to city customers.

Director of Utilities Shad Springer spoke with us about the importance of this city initiative, and how giving away these items will help improve the environment, as well as the state of the landfill in Santa Maria.

"With Earth Day this year, we are focusing on the landfill and recycling programs," Spring said.

He also spoke on the importance of saving water during the current drought, saying, "(Water) is a precious resource and the more we can save the better we'll be."

The handouts will be limited to one bundle per household. They will be given out as long as supplies last.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating the Planet Amidst Various Environmental Crisis

Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Maria, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Government
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Environmentally Friendly#Saving Water#Utilities Shad Springer
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
KEYT

U.S inflation rates impacts rent on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – U.S inflation continues to soar, and Central Coast residents are feeling the impact on rent costs. The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics reports an increase of 8.5% over the last 12 months. According to Rent.com, the average rent in Santa Barbara has increased by at...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KSBW.com

Gilroy Garlic Festival says farewell to its large event

GILROY, Calif. — The popular Gilroy Garlic Festival and gourmet alley, which attracted tens of thousands of garlic lovers and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities, is being canceled indefinitely. “Due to lingering uncertainties from the pandemic, along with prohibitive insurance requirements by the City of...
GILROY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy