ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX's Starlink inks first in-flight WiFi deal

By Joey Roulette
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUlUb_0fGT46Dr00

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - SpaceX signed its first deal with an air carrier to provide in-flight wireless internet using the Starlink satellite network, the space company said on Thursday as it jockeys with other burgeoning satellite firms to put high-speed internet on commercial airlines.

The company, owned by Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk, has been in talks for months with airlines to provide Starlink internet in-flight, a key prong in SpaceX's strategy to scoop up enterprise customers beyond consumers and households in rural areas of the globe with little to no internet access.

The deal is with semi-private jet service JSX and involves equipping 100 airplanes with Starlink terminals, with the first Starlink-connected plane taking flight by year's end, the charter company said in a statement. A JSX spokesperson declined to disclose the value of the partnership.

SpaceX has launched some 2,000 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit since 2019 and, though the network is not yet fully deployed, offers broadband internet service to thousands of customers in a handful of countries for $110 a month using a $599 terminal dish roughly the size of a pizza box.

SpaceX has sought regulatory approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to operate Starlink on airplanes and shipping vessels and had previously tested the internet network on a handful of Gulfstream jets, as well as military aircraft.

The Starlink service on JSX planes will come at no charge to JSX customers, the jet service said in its statement, adding it will "not require logging in or other complexities associated with legacy systems."

Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wifi#Starlink Satellites#Jsx#Gulfstream
Daily Mail

World's richest man Elon Musk says he 'literally' couch surfs at friends' homes and does not own a house 'right now' - adding 'almost anyone' could save $100,000 for a SpaceX ticket to Mars

Elon Musk has revealed he does not own his own home and 'literally' couch surfs at his friends' houses depending on where he needs to be. The world's richest man, 50, said he rotates through spare bedrooms, citing when he has to stay in San Francisco's Bay Area. He told...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

NASA Beamed a Doctor to The ISS in a World-First 'Holoportation' Achievement

There's never been a house call quite like this. In a first for telepresence communication, a NASA flight surgeon was 'holoported' to the International Space Station (ISS), appearing and conversing as a virtual presence in real time, hundreds of miles above the surface of Earth. If it sounds like Star Trek, you're not too far off. (After all, Star Trek: Voyager did feature an artificial physician who was a holographic projection.) But this isn't science fiction. When NASA flight surgeon Josef Schmid was beamed up to the ISS in October of last year, the illusion was made possible thanks to Microsoft's 'holoportation' technology,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Black boxes of Boeing jet that crashed in China so badly damaged that no clues available to explain its plunge

The black boxes retrieved from the Boeing 737 that crashed in March, killing all 132 people on board, were so damaged that they failed to reveal any clue that could explain the plane’s deadly nosedive, the Chinese government said.China Eastern flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou plunged into a terraced field in China's Guangxi province on 21 March, in what is believed to be the country’s first fatal crash in nearly three decades.A cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was recovered from the crash site and a second black box was found on a mountain slope about 1.5m underground after a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Astronomers Identify Mysterious ‘Flying Whirlpool’ in the Sky

A mysterious whirlpool-like object spotted in the sky over Hawaii was identified as SpaceX rocket debris, according to an astronomer at Leiden University. A telescope located atop the dormant Mauna Kea volcano spotted a spiral-shaped object spinning through the night sky on Sunday evening, leading to confusion and intrigue online, according to Dr. Marco Langbroek, technical advisor at the Leiden University astronomy department and author at the SatTrackCam blog.
HAWAII STATE
Reuters

Reuters

410K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy