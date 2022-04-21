ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Construction shows what it takes to build bridge in Durango

KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction crews are showing what it takes to...

www.krqe.com

northfortynews

I-25 North Express Lanes Project UPDATE: Mead to Fort Collins

Project Updates: Extended SE Frontage Road Closure in Loveland and Johnstown. It’s no secret that communities along the north I-25 corridor are expanding rapidly, which contributes to major economic growth within northern Colorado. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has committed to supporting this growth through the I-25 North Express Lanes Project. The project is said to extend from Highway 56 in Mead to Mulberry Street in Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
Durango, CO
Government
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

I-70 Reopened After Hours-Long Closure In Both Directions At Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Safety concerns forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a section of Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon. The closure was lifted hours later just after midnight. #I70 eastbound: Roadway reopened to traffic at Exit 176 – Vail. https://t.co/vKlSpQvTfy — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 24, 2022 The closure started for eastbound drivers at the Vail exit, while it started at Copper Mountain for westbound drivers. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Images from a CDOT camera at Vail Pass show drivers outside of their vehicles, standing on a snow-covered roadway, waiting for it to reopen. As of 6 p.m., the...
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

Large Water Main Break Creates Big Mess For Denver Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Water sent crews to a large water main break in the Berkeley neighborhood Sunday morning. CBS4’s Michael Abeyta shared images of cars nearly submerged in the water near 45th Avenue and Perry Street. (credit: Michael Abeyta/CBS) Denver Water says crews shut off the water at around 11:20 a.m. Officials also told CBS4 the water main is 24″. “We’ve got different infrastructure underneath the ground,” said Travis Thompson, Denver Water spokesman. “Think about it like a highway. You’ve got big highways that move a lot of cars to different neighborhoods. Well, we’ve got big pipes that move a lot of water to...
DENVER, CO
KRQE News 13

House fire closes NM 528 at Corrales Rd.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A house fire closed down NM 528 at Corrales Road Friday afternoon. At least one house in a subdivision southeast of the intersection has been affected. Rio Rancho fire officials say two people inside of the home were treated for injuries and smoke inhalation. A second home nearby was at risk for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

East Fire near Mimbres remains 100 acres, 10% contained

NEAR SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest is working on building containment lines and mop up on the East Fire near East Canyon and the town of Mimbres. The fire started around 4:15 p.m. Friday, April 22 and is burning on both private and national forest land near Highway 35 in Grant County. […]
MIMBRES, NM

