Indiana State

Nearly $190 million awarded for Indiana broadband projects

By Kristen Eskow
cbs4indy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Indiana leaders say $189 million in grant funding is going out to communities across the state to improve broadband access. According to the governor’s office, this round of grants under the Next Level Broadband Grant Program will connect nearly 53,000 homes and businesses to broadband....

cbs4indy.com

