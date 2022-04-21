Earth Day events canceled at Devil's Lake State Park due to weather

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday evening that all Earth Day events scheduled for Friday at Devil's Lake State Park are canceled.

The cancellation is due to anticipated weather.

According to the DNR, Earth Day was founded in 1970 by Wisconsin's Sen. Gaylord Nelson to raise awareness about air and water pollution. It is now celebrated around the world.

To find other events around the state of Wisconsin, click here .

