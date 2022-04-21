Freeman expands into Pittsburg with new clinic

The following is a media release from Freeman Health System:

JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman Health System is strengthening its roots and expanding its branches in Southeast Kansas with renovations to a Broadway Street building that serves as the new home to Freeman Specialty Clinic of Pittsburg. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the facility that offers nephrology, pulmonology and endocrinology, with pain management coming in June.

“This is an exciting time for Freeman Health System as we continue to bring additional, top-notch specialty services to Southeast Kansas, providing the community with convenient healthcare close to home,” said Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer Paula Baker.

Freeman will add a clinic for pain management services in June. Dr. Roger Misasi, DO, FAOCA, an interventional pain management specialist, will have his home office in the Specialty Clinic of Pittsburg. Board certified in pain medicine and anesthesiology, Dr. Misasi is a fellow with the American Osteopathic Board of Anesthesiology.

Freeman currently offers nephrology services in Pittsburg from Dr. Muhammad Muneeb, Dr. Abdul Nagaria and Dr. Rama Challapalli. Two pulmonologists, Dr. Grant Pierson and Dr. Navid Zaidi, will also see patients at the clinic facility. Additionally, nurse practitioner Jessica Verheyen will offer endocrinology services.

“We understand that traveling to Joplin for medical appointments can sometimes be difficult or burdensome—that’s why we continue to extend our range of services in this community,” said Baker. “Our caregivers always put patients first, providing the compassionate, expert care you’ve come to expect from Freeman.”

Freeman staff completely renovated the building, creating six exam rooms and adding new flooring and resurfacing the walls throughout. Crews widened the entryway, installed handicap accessible door openers, added new cabinetry and made many other improvements. Additionally, the clinic facility will soon provide laboratory services and pulmonary function testing, bringing vital outpatient resources to the community.

“The only not-for-profit, locally owned health system in the area, Freeman Health System serves people from all corners of the Four States,” said Baker. “We’re honored to have the privilege of caring for you and your loved ones here in Pittsburg, and we’re grateful to serve our friends and neighbors in Southeast Kansas.”

The Specialty Clinic is one of many healthcare investments Freeman is making in the Pittsburg area. Freeman Oncology Services recently expanded with the addition of Dr. Boban Mathew to the Freeman Physician Group at 1201 East Centennial, where a phase two expansion is underway now.

In the past two years, Freeman surgical center in Pittsburg also received renovations and new equipment, including the addition of an MRI unit. Additionally, in September of 2021, Freeman opened a physical therapy location on the Pittsburg State University campus, and family practice physician Dr. Ryan Sorell joined Midwest Internal Medicine and Family Practice in Frontenac.

